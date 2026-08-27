/IIT Delhi student death: Justice Mukta Gupta named new committee chairperson, Report due in 2 weeks

IIT Delhi has finalised the composition of an external inquiry committee set up to look into the death of Rishikesh Kumar, a 31-year-old MSc Physics student, with retired Delhi High Court judge Justice Mukta Gupta now appointed as its chairperson, according to institute sources.
The panel also includes Professor Pratap Sharan, who heads the Department of Psychiatry at AIIMS New Delhi, along with four student representatives. The IIT Delhi Registrar will serve as the committee's secretary and convenor.
The chairperson's post was originally offered to former Uttarakhand Director General of Police, Ashok Kumar.
However, sources told ANI that he recused himself from the role, citing prior commitments. Following his withdrawal, the institute brought in Justice Mukta Gupta to head the panel instead.
Students had earlier objected to the initial makeup of the committee and had specifically demanded that it be led by a former High Court judge a demand that has now effectively been met with Justice Gupta's appointment.
The inquiry panel has been tasked with speaking to relevant students, faculty members and administrative staff, and reviewing the institute's existing protocols and processes related to student welfare.
Based on this, it is expected to submit recommendations aimed at strengthening student support systems on campus. The committee has reportedly been asked to complete its report within two weeks.
The original committee was announced by IIT Delhi Director Professor Rangan Banerjee in an email to students, following protests on campus.
Students had been demanding an independent probe into Rishikesh Kumar's death, the resignation of the Dean of Student Welfare, and financial assistance for the deceased student's family.
The institute has said the external committee will examine the circumstances surrounding the incident and identify steps needed to improve student support mechanisms going forward.
Separately, IIT Delhi has also proposed appointing an external ombudsperson to handle student grievances that are not resolved through the institute's existing internal channels.
According to IIT Delhi, Rishikesh had joined the institute in July 2025 and was living in a hostel on campus.
The institute said that after fellow students raised concerns about him following Holi celebrations earlier this year, he was referred to the institute hospital and subsequently received treatment at a specialised hospital for around a month.
His requests to withdraw from his second and third semesters were approved by the institute, and he continued to receive counselling and treatment support from institute counsellors and doctors through July and August this year.
IIT Delhi has also said it is extending financial support to Rishikesh's family, with contributions coming from faculty members, students and staff.
Rishikesh Kumar died on August 22. Police have stated that no note was recovered at the scene, and the circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation.
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