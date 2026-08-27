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IIT Delhi student death: Justice Mukta Gupta named new committee chairperson, Report due in 2 weeks

Students had earlier objected to the initial makeup of the committee and had specifically demanded that it be led by a former High Court judge a demand that has now effectively been met with Justice Gupta's appointment.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 27, 2026, 11:02 AM IST|Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 11:02 AM IST
IIT Delhi student death: Justice Mukta Gupta named new committee chairperson, Report due in 2 weeks

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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