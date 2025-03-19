IIT GATE Results 2025 To Be OUT Today At gate2025.iitr.ac.in- Check Steps To Download Here

IIT GATE Results 2025: IIT Roorkee will announce the GATE 2025 results today, March 19. Candidates can check their results on the GOAPS portal at gate2025.iitr.ac.in by logging in with their enrolment ID or email and password. The result will show the candidate’s score, qualification status (pass/fail), subject-wise cut-off marks, and other details. The provisional answer key was released on February 27, and objections were accepted until March 1. The final answer key is expected to be released with the results. GATE 2025 scorecards will be available for download from March 28 to May 31, 2025.

The exam was conducted on February 1, 2, 15, and 16 computer-based. It had two sessions daily: 9:30 AM - 12:30 PM and 2:30 PM - 5:30 PM. The test included three types of questions: MCQs (Multiple-Choice Questions), MSQs (Multiple-Select Questions), and NAT (Numerical Answer Type) questions.

IIT GATE Results 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official IIT GATE website: gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Click on the Candidate’s Portal link on the homepage.

Enter your login credentials and submit.

Your GATE 2025 result will appear on the screen.

Download and print a copy for future reference.

The GATE 2025 scorecard will be available for download on the official website from March 28 to May 31, and candidates can access it for free during this period. However, if they need a soft copy after May 31 and until December 31, they will have to pay a Rs 500 fee, as per IIT Roorkee.

The GATE 2025 exam included three types of questions: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT). MCQs carried 1 or 2 marks each and had four answer choices, but only one was correct. There was a negative marking for wrong answers in MCQs, where 1/3 mark was deducted for a 1-mark question and 2/3 mark was deducted for a 2-mark question. However, there was no negative marking for MSQs and NAT questions.