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IIT Goa exam fraud: Man allegedly appears for another candidate, 2 booked

The incident began when a CISF screener noticed suspicious objects in the hand baggage of one of the passengers during X-ray screening at the airport.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 10:02 AM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 10:04 AM IST
IIT Goa exam fraud: Man allegedly appears for another candidate, 2 booked

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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IIT Goa exam fraud: Man allegedly appears for another candidate, 2 booked
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