/IIT Goa exam fraud: Man allegedly appears for another candidate, 2 booked

Two men have been booked for alleged examination malpractice in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Goa’s non-teaching staff recruitment examination after CISF personnel recovered Bluetooth earpieces and other electronic devices from their baggage at Dabolim airport.
The incident came to light on October 10, when the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel were conducting security checks at Goa International Airport. The two passengers were preparing to board an Air India Express flight to Delhi when the suspected devices were detected.
According to officials, the recovered items were allegedly intended to be used for cheating in competitive examinations. After which the matter was handed over to the local police for further investigation.
The incident began when a CISF screener noticed suspicious objects in the hand baggage of one of the passengers during X-ray screening at the airport.
A physical inspection of the bag led to the recovery of three electronic devices, two SIM cards and three Bluetooth earpieces, which officials suspected could be used for examination malpractice. During questioning, the passenger allegedly told security personnel that the devices were meant for cheating in examinations. He also informed them that an associate travelling with him had already boarded the same flight.
CISF personnel, with the assistance of airline staff, subsequently offloaded the second passenger from the aircraft.
A search of his baggage led to the recovery of two Bluetooth earpieces, a SIM card and an admit card for the Administrative Assistant post in IIT Goa’s non-teaching staff recruitment examination, held on October 10.
The second passenger also allegedly admitted that the electronic equipment was intended for use in the examination, according to a CISF officer.
During questioning by security personnel and intelligence agencies, the first passenger allegedly disclosed that he had appeared for the recruitment examination in place of another candidate.
Officials also recovered Aadhaar cards belonging to two other individuals from the airport’s security hold area. According to the CISF officer, the passenger had allegedly discarded the documents there.
The claims are part of the allegations being examined in the case. The police investigation is underway.
Following their questioning, both passengers, along with the seized electronic devices and documents, were handed over to the Dabolim airport police station.
Since the examination centre at IIT Goa falls under the jurisdiction of the Ponda police station, the case was subsequently taken up by the police in that area.
The two men have been booked in connection with the alleged examination malpractice. Further investigation is underway to establish the circumstances of the incident and the alleged involvement of the accused.
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