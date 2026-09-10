/IIT Guwahati study links rising temperatures to falling school attendance, study time

Children spend less time studying and more time on leisure when temperatures spike, according to new research from IIT Guwahati. The study, led by Prof. Bhaskar Jyoti Neog of the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, was published in the Springer Nature journal Review of Economics of the Household.
It looks at a side of climate change that hasn't got much attention so far how it affects children's daily routines and, in turn, their development.
Neog matched data from India's 2019 Time Use Survey with daily weather records and found a clear pattern: on extremely hot days, children shift time away from learning and toward leisure. School and college attendance also drops during hot spells, which tells Neog that heat isn't just keeping kids out of school it's changing how they spend their time even on days they're not in class.
"Most of the research on how weather affects households in developing countries has looked at agriculture and farm income," Neog said. "This study looks at something more direct — how weather changes what children actually do with their day, and what that means for their education and well-being."
Interestingly, the effect isn't as strong in places that are already used to hot weather, which suggests people adapt over time to the climate they live in. But there's no sign of that same adjustment happening quickly — a sudden heatwave still disrupts routines, at least in the short run.
The impact also isn't the same for everyone.
Girls, and children from poorer or less-educated households appear to be hit harder than boys and kids from wealthier families — a gap that Neog says comes down to the resources a household has to cope with extreme conditions.
The study also looked ahead, using climate projections to estimate how these patterns might worsen by the end of the century if nothing changes. Based on that, Neog is calling for schools to be built to withstand extreme weather, for backup plans that keep learning going during heat waves, for more flexibility in school timings and calendars, and for digital or blended learning options to be made available where they make sense.
At the same time, he cautioned that these fixes shouldn't end up favouring only those who can already afford them. Children in poorer communities without access to cooling, digital devices or resilient school buildings are the ones most at risk of falling behind when extreme weather hits.
Beyond education policy, Neog believes the findings are useful for anyone working on climate adaptation, school planning or reducing inequality more broadly. He also sees plenty of room for follow-up research — into how heat affects children's sleep, physical activity, health and social lives, not just their study habits.
Next, he plans to dig into how children, families and schools actually adapt to extreme weather on the ground, and to test whether measures like heat-resistant school buildings, flexible timetables and alternative teaching methods actually make a difference.
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