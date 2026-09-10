Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Education
  • /IIT Guwahati study links rising temperatures to falling school attendance, study time

IIT Guwahati study links rising temperatures to falling school attendance, study time

School and college attendance also drops during hot spells, which tells Neog that heat isn't just keeping kids out of school — it's changing how they spend their time even on days they're not in class.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 10:18 AM IST|Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 10:18 AM IST
IIT Guwahati study links rising temperatures to falling school attendance, study time
Image Credit: AI (representational image)

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
IIT Guwahati study links rising temperatures to falling school attendance, study time
2
3
4
5