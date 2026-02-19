IIT JAM 2026 response sheet released: Check how to download, raise objections, and other details

IIT JAM 2026 response sheet: The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay has released the IIT JAM 2026 response sheet on February 19, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2026 can now download their response sheets from the official website — jam2026.iitb.ac.in.

With the help pf reponse sheet, students can review the answers they have submitted in the computer-based test (CBT) and estimate their likely scores ahead of the official results, which are expected to be announced in March. To download the response sheet, candidates will need their enrollment number and password.

The IIT JAM 2026 response sheet is a document that contains key details such as the candidate’s name, enrollment number, question IDs, and the responses selected for each question. By checking this document, candidates can calculate their probable scores and begin preparing for the next stages of the admission process.

How to download the IIT JAM 2026 Response Sheet

Visit the official website: jam2026.iitb.ac.in

Click on the “Candidate Portal” or “JOAPS Login” link on the homepage.

Enter your Enrollment ID / Email ID and Password.

Complete the security captcha (if prompted).

After logging in, click on the link for “Response Sheet 2026.”

Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Steps to Raise Objection

Candidates need to visit the official website: jam2026.iitb.ac.in

Then, click on the JOAPS Candidate Portal login link.

Now log in using your Enrollment ID/Email ID and Password.

Click on the link for “Answer Key Challenge” or “Raise Objection.”

Select the question number you wish to challenge.

Upload supporting documents or justifications (if required).

Pay the prescribed objection fee (if applicable).

Submit the challenge and download the confirmation receipt.

Candidates must know that objections can only be submitted within the specified deadline. Also, a separate fee may be required for each question challenged. If the objection is found valid, the fee is usually refunded.

The final IIT JAM result will be based on the revised answer key. Therefore, Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the exact objection window dates and fee details.