Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3018759https://zeenews.india.com/education/iit-jam-2026-response-sheet-released-check-how-to-download-raise-objections-and-other-details-3018759.html
NewsEducationIIT JAM 2026 response sheet released: Check how to download, raise objections, and other details
IIT JAM

IIT JAM 2026 response sheet released: Check how to download, raise objections, and other details

IIT JAM 2026 response sheet: The IIT JAM 2026 response sheet is a document that contains key details such as the candidate’s name, enrollment number, question IDs, and the responses selected for each question. 

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Feb 19, 2026, 06:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Candidates who appeared for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2026 can now download their response sheets from the official website — jam2026.iitb.ac.in.
  • By checking this document, candidates can calculate their probable scores and begin preparing for the next stages of the admission process.
  • To download the response sheet, candidates will need their enrollment number and password.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

IIT JAM 2026 response sheet released: Check how to download, raise objections, and other detailsIIT JAM response sheet 2026

IIT JAM 2026 response sheet: The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay has released the IIT JAM 2026 response sheet on February 19, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2026 can now download their response sheets from the official website — jam2026.iitb.ac.in.  

With the help pf reponse sheet, students can review the answers they have submitted in the computer-based test (CBT) and estimate their likely scores ahead of the official results, which are expected to be announced in March. To download the response sheet, candidates will need their enrollment number and password.

The IIT JAM 2026 response sheet is a document that contains key details such as the candidate’s name, enrollment number, question IDs, and the responses selected for each question. By checking this document, candidates can calculate their probable scores and begin preparing for the next stages of the admission process. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

How to download the IIT JAM 2026 Response Sheet

  • Visit the official website: jam2026.iitb.ac.in 
  • Click on the “Candidate Portal” or “JOAPS Login” link on the homepage. 
  • Enter your Enrollment ID / Email ID and Password. 
  • Complete the security captcha (if prompted). 
  • After logging in, click on the link for “Response Sheet 2026.” 
  • Download and save the PDF for future reference. 

Steps to Raise Objection 

  • Candidates need to visit the official website: jam2026.iitb.ac.in 
  • Then, click on the JOAPS Candidate Portal login link. 
  • Now log in using your Enrollment ID/Email ID and Password. 
  • Click on the link for “Answer Key Challenge” or “Raise Objection.” 
  • Select the question number you wish to challenge. 
  • Upload supporting documents or justifications (if required). 
  • Pay the prescribed objection fee (if applicable). 
  • Submit the challenge and download the confirmation receipt. 

Candidates must know that objections can only be submitted within the specified deadline. Also, a separate fee may be required for each question challenged. If the objection is found valid, the fee is usually refunded. 

The final IIT JAM result will be based on the revised answer key. Therefore, Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the exact objection window dates and fee details.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Simran Akhouri

Sub Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Cyber crime
Shivam Sahu 13 min 14 sec viral MMS: Husband nabbed for blackmailing wife
Rajpal Yadav
Rajpal Yadav shares first social media post after bail
Technology
Vivo V70, V70 Elite launched in India with OriginOS; Check specs, price
India's first electric car
India’s first electric car: Meet ‘Lovebird’ from 1993, which laid EV platform
West Indies vs Italy
West Indies storm into Super 8s with dominant 42-run win over Italy
Priyanka Chopra
Throwback Thursday: Priyanka Chopra calls Namrata Shirodkar 'Queen'
Total Lunar Eclipse 2026
Total Lunar Eclipse 2026: Date, time, where to watch, and visibility in India
BSE
Sensex crashes 1,236 points; sharpest fall in over 2-weeks amid global tension
Saina Nehwal
Saina Nehwal breaks silence on Parineeti Chopra unfollowing her
Aludecor
Aludecor claims to have introduced India’s largest free ACP testing initiative