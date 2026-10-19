/IIT JAM 2027: Last day to apply today, Register at jam.iitkgp.ac.in

IIT JAM 2027: The registration window for Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2027 closes today, October 19. Candidates who have not yet submitted their applications can complete the process through the JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS) on the official website, jam.iitkgp.ac.in.
IIT Kharagpur, the organising institute, extended the application deadline from the earlier date of October 12, giving aspirants additional time to register.
The exam and result dates have not changed. The exam will be held as a computer-based test.
Candidates who have finished a bachelor's degree, or who are in the final year of their undergraduate programme in 2027, can apply. Each institute and programme may set its own admission requirements, so applicants should check those before choosing papers. There is no age limit for JAM.
JAM scores are used for admission to postgraduate programmes at the IITs and other participating institutes. The exam has seven test papers, and a candidate can choose one or two.
Candidates must know that their IIT JAM application form will be considered completed only when they have paid the application fee. Since this is the final day, candidates should not wait for the last minute as heavy traffic on the portal can slow things down near a deadline, and an extension is not guaranteed a second time.
Keep your date of birth proof (Class 10 marksheet), photograph and signature scans ready before you start.
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