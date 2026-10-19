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IIT JAM 2027: Last day to apply today, Register at jam.iitkgp.ac.in

Candidates who have finished a bachelor's degree, or who are in the final year of their undergraduate programme in 2027, can apply.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 19, 2026, 10:02 AM IST|Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 10:02 AM IST
IIT JAM 2027: Last day to apply today, Register at jam.iitkgp.ac.in

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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