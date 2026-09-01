Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Education
  • /IIT JAM 2027: Registration date revised, Application portal to open on September 12

IIT JAM 2027: Registration date revised, Application portal to open on September 12

The application portal, which was earlier scheduled to go live on September 5, 2026, will now open on September 12, 2026, at jam.iitkgp.ac.in.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 05:04 PM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 05:05 PM IST
IIT JAM 2027: Registration date revised, Application portal to open on September 12

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
IIT JAM 2027: Registration date revised, Application portal to open on September 12
2
3
4
5