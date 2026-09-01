/IIT JAM 2027: Registration date revised, Application portal to open on September 12

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur has pushed back the opening date for IIT JAM 2027 registrations. The application portal, which was earlier scheduled to go live on September 5, 2026, will now open on September 12, 2026, at jam.iitkgp.ac.in.
The Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) is a national-level entrance exam that opens the door to postgraduate science programmes including MSc, Joint MSc-PhD, Integrated PhD and MSc-MTech courses at premier institutes such as the IITs and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).
The test is conducted across seven subjects: Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematics, Mathematical Statistics and Physics.
Candidates wishing to apply must first create a login on the JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS) using a valid email address and mobile number. Once registered, applicants can log in using their enrollment ID, password and captcha code to fill out the application form, upload the required documents and pay the applicable fee.
Despite the revised opening date, the deadline to complete the registration process remains unchanged at October 12, 2026.
\Candidates are advised not to wait until the last moment, given the number of steps involved in completing the form.
IIT JAM 2027 will be held on February 14, 2027, in computer-based mode.
The exam will consist of 60 questions across Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs) and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions, with negative marking applicable only to MCQs.
No international exam centres will be available this year, so candidates must choose from test cities within India while filling out their forms.
Aspirants are advised to go through the detailed information brochure and eligibility criteria on the official JAM website before applying, and to rely only on official notifications for further updates on the exam schedule.
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