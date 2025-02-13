IIT JAM Answer Key 2025 To Be Released Tomorrow At jam2025.iitd.ac.in- Check Steps To Download Here

IIT JAM Answer Key 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will release the IIT JAM 2025 provisional answer key on February 14, 2025. Candidates who took the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM 2025) can download it from the official website at jam2025.iitd.ac.in. The answer key will be available on February 14, and candidates can also submit objections from the same day. The last date to raise objections is February 20, 2025. The JAM 2025 exam was held on February 2, 2025, as a Computer-Based Test (CBT) in seven subjects: Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH).

The exam was conducted for seven test papers, consisting of 60 questions with a total of 100 marks. The questions were divided into three sections: A, B, and C, which included Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. Each paper had a duration of three hours, and English was the only language used for the test.

JAM scores are used for admission to 2,802 seats in M.Sc. (Two-Year), M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree, and other postgraduate programs at various IITs and IISc Bangalore. The JAM entrance exam has been conducted since 2004, with different IITs hosting it on a rotational basis. This year, IIT Delhi is responsible for organizing the exam.

IIT JAM Answer Key 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official IIT JAM website at jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for the IIT JAM 2025 provisional answer key.

A new page will appear where you need to enter your login details.

After logging in, click the submit button to view your answer key.

Download the answer key and review it carefully.

Print a copy for future reference.

Candidates who qualify for JAM 2025 can apply for admission to approximately 3,000 seats in IITs for the 2025-26 academic year. There is no need for any additional evaluation, such as a suitability test or interview, for admission to programs under JAM 2025. JAM scores are used for admission to various programs, including M.Sc., M.Sc. (Tech), M.S. (Research), M.Sc.-M.Tech. Dual Degree, Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., and M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree in different institutes.