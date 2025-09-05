IIT JAM Registration 2026 Begins Today At jam2026.iitb.ac.in- Check Eligibility, Steps To Apply Here

IIT JAM Registration 2026: IIT Bombay has announced that registration for IIT JAM 2026 will begin on September 5. Candidates can apply for the exam through the IIT JAM 2026 or JOAPS portal at jam2026.iitb.ac.in, with the application window open until October 12, 2025. IIT JAM 2026 serves as the gateway to MSc and Integrated MSc-PhD programmes at IITs and IISc. The exam will be held on February 15 in two sessions. As per the prospectus, around 3,000 seats will be offered in postgraduate courses across 22 IITs for the 2026–27 academic year.

IIT JAM 2026: Eligibility

Candidates applying for IIT JAM 2026 must have a graduation degree or be in the final year of their undergraduate programme. There is no upper age restriction for the exam. However, they must complete graduation before admission and submit valid proof within the timeline specified by the respective institute.

IIT JAM 2026: Exam pattern

The exam will be three hours long and carry a total of 100 marks with 60 questions. It is divided into three mandatory sections – A, B, and C – and will test candidates in seven subjects: Mathematics (MA), Biotechnology (BT), Economics (EN), Chemistry (CY), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH).

IIT JAM Registration 2025: Steps to apply here

Visit the portal: Open jam2026.iitb.ac.in

Register: Create a new account by providing personal details

Fill application form: Enter academic information and select programme preferences

Upload documents: Attach photo, signature, and category/PwD certificate (if applicable)

Pay application fee: Rs 1,000 for female/SC/ST/PwD candidates; Rs 2,000 for others

Submit & save: Review the form, submit it, and download the confirmation copy

IIT JAM 2026: Application fees

The application fee for IIT JAM 2026 is set at Rs 1,000 for one paper for SC/ST, female, and PwD candidates, while applicants from other categories need to pay Rs 2,000. In the case of two papers, the fee is Rs 1,350 for reserved categories and Rs 2,700 for others. Any change in exam city, paper, category, or gender will incur an extra charge of Rs 300.