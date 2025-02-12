IIT JAM Response Sheet, Answer Key 2025 To Be Released On This Date At jam2025.iitd.ac.in- Check Steps To Download Here

IIT Answer Key 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will release the answer key for the Joint Admissions Test (JAM) 2025 on Friday, February 14, 2025. Candidates who took the JAM 2025 can download the answer key and response sheet from the official website at joaps.iitd.ac.in once available. They will also have the option to raise objections through the official portal. The JAM 2025 exam was held on February 2, 2025. JAM scores are used for admission to 2,802 seats in M.Sc. (Two-Year), M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree, and other postgraduate programs at various IITs and IISc Bangalore.

The JAM exam has been conducted since 2004 on a rotational basis by different IITs, with IIT Delhi handling the exam this year. The exam included seven test papers with 60 questions worth a total of 100 marks. The questions were divided into three sections—A, B, and C—featuring multiple-choice questions (MCQs), multiple-select questions (MSQs), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions. Each paper had a duration of three hours, and all tests were conducted in English.

IIT Answer Key 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official website: jam2025.iitd.ac.in

Click on the link for IIT JAM 2025 response sheet or answer key

Enter your login details, if prompted

Download and save the document for future reference

Section A will consist of 30 multiple-choice questions. For every incorrect answer, one-third of a mark will be deducted for one-mark questions, while two-thirds of a mark will be deducted for two-mark questions. Section B will have 10 multiple-selection questions, with no negative marking or partial credit for incorrect responses.

Section C will feature 20 Numerical Answer Type questions, and there will be no negative marking for wrong answers in this section either.

Candidates who notice any errors or discrepancies in the IIT JAM 2025 provisional answer key can raise objections through the official website. According to the official schedule, the objection window will be open from February 14 to 20, 2025.