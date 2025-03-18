IIT JAM Result 2025 Declared At jam2025.iitd.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

IIT JAM Result 2025: IIT Delhi will announce the IIT JAM 2025 results on March 18, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Joint Admission Test for Masters can check their results on the official website, jam2025.iitd.ac.in. The IIT JAM exam was conducted on February 2, 2025, at various centers across the country. The provisional answer key was released on February 14, and candidates could raise objections until February 20, 2025. Students who have completed or are in their final year of an undergraduate degree are eligible for admission through JAM 2025. They must provide proof of passing their degree with the required qualifications within the deadline set by the admitting institute.

IIT JAM Result 2025: Marking scheme

In Section A (MCQ), incorrect answers will have negative marking. One-third of the marks will be deducted for each wrong answer to a one-mark question, and two-thirds of the marks will be deducted for each wrong answer to a two-mark question. In Section B (MSQ), there is no negative marking or partial marking. In Section C (NAT), there is no negative marking.

IIT JAM Result 2025: Here’s how to download

Go to the official IIT JAM website: jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

Click on the IIT JAM Result 2025 link on the homepage.

Enter your login details on the new page.

Click Submit to view your result.

Download and save your result.

Print a hard copy for future use.

The admission process will start on March 26, 2025, and will remain open until April 9, 2025. The First Admission List will be announced on May 26, 2025, and selected candidates must confirm their seats by May 30, 2025. The Second Admission List will be released on June 8, 2025, with a seat booking deadline of June 11, 2025. The Third Admission List will be published on June 30, 2025, and candidates must book their seats by July 3, 2025. Those who wish to withdraw their admission can do so between June 7 and July 7, 2025. Additionally, candidates may need to provide a Physical Fitness certificate from a registered doctor in the required format at the time of admission.