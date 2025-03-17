IIT JAM Result 2025 To Be Released Tomorrow At jam2025.iitd.ac.in- Check Tie-Breaking Criteria, Steps To Download Here

IIT JAM Result 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will announce the JAM 2025 results on March 18. Candidates who took the exam can check their scores on the official website – jam2025.iitd.ac.in. To access their results, students need to enter their enrollment ID, email ID, password, and the Captcha code. According to the official website, qualified candidates can download their JAM 2025 scorecards between March 24 and July 31. The scorecard will also display their all-India rank.

As per the official schedule, candidates can apply for admission through the JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS) portal from March 26 to April 9, 2025. The list of candidates in the invalid category will be published on the JAM 2025 website on May 8. The first admission list for IIT JAM 2025 will be announced on May 26. Candidates selected in this list must pay the seat booking fee online by May 30. The withdrawal option will be open from June 7 to July 7, 2025. A total of four admission rounds will be conducted to fill the available seats.

IIT JAM Result 2025: Steps to download here

IIT JAM Result 2025: Tie-breaking rules

The IIT JAM 2025 exam follows a tie-breaking process for candidates with the same total marks. It considers negative marks, NAT marks, MSQ marks, and scores in specific question types. If the tie remains, the older candidate is given preference based on the date of birth.

In Section A (MCQ), there is a negative marking for wrong answers. For every incorrect one-mark question, one-third of a mark will be deducted, and for every incorrect two-mark question, two-thirds of a mark will be deducted. However, Section B (MSQ) has no negative or partial marking, and Section C (NAT) also does not have negative marking.

The IIT JAM exam took place on February 2, 2025. It was a three-hour test conducted in English, consisting of 60 questions for a total of 100 marks. The exam had three mandatory sections – A, B, and C – and covered seven subjects: Mathematics (MA), Biotechnology (BT), Economics (EN), Chemistry (CY), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH). Candidates who had completed or were in the final year of their undergraduate program were eligible to apply.