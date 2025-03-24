IIT JAM Scorecards 2025 To Be Released Today At jam2025.iitd.ac.in- Check Steps To Download Here

IIT JAM Scorecards 2025: IIT Delhi will release the IIT JAM 2025 scorecards on Monday, March 24. Candidates who took the Joint Admission Test for Masters can download their scorecards from the official website at jam2025.iitd.ac.in. After the scorecards are available, candidates can submit their admission applications on the JOAPS portal from March 26 to April 9, 2025. The list of candidates with invalid category status will be published on the JAM 2025 website on May 8, 2025, and the first admission allotment list will be announced on May 26, 2025, as per the official schedule.

IIT Delhi conducted JAM 2025 on February 2, 2025, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for seven subjects: Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH). The provisional answer key was published on February 14, 2025, and candidates could submit objections until February 20, 2025.

IIT JAM Scorecards 2025: Here's how to download scorecards

Visit the official website at jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

Click on the IIT JAM 2025 Scorecard download link on the homepage.

Enter your login details and submit.

Your IIT JAM 2025 Scorecard will appear on the screen.

Review the details and download the scorecard.

Print a copy for future use.

IIT JAM Scorecard 2025: Toppers' List

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has announced the toppers list for the Joint Admission Test (JAM) 2025. The results were declared on March 18 on the official website, jam2025.iitd.ac.in. Akshat Gupta secured AIR 1 in Physics, Suvon Ghosh topped in Chemistry, Vikas Choudhary ranked first in Mathematics, Tanish Gupta led in Biotechnology, and Aryan Chandra in Economics. Qualified candidates can apply for MSc and other programs starting from April 2 after the scorecards are released.

IIT Delhi declared the JAM 2025 results on March 18 through the JOAPS portal. Candidates who have qualified need to complete the IIT JAM 2025 admission process by submitting the JAM admission form to the participating universities.