IIT JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card Released On jeeadv.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Hall Ticket Here

JEE Advanced Admit Card 2023: IIT Guwahati has released the JEE Advanced 2023 admit card. As scheduled, JEE Advanced admit card has been out today, May 29. Registered candidates can check and download their hall tickets. Direct link to check JEE Advanced 2023 hall ticket is attached below. The four links to download JEE Advanced 2023 hall tickets are active now However, the official website is not responding at this moment. Candidates can click on any of the links attached below to check and download their JEE Advanced 2023 hall tickets.

JEE Advanced 2023: Direct Link To Download Admit Card

On the exam day, a printout of the JEE Advanced admit card (preferably in colour and on an A4 paper) will be required. Candidates must also carry a photo ID from the list given on admit cards. IIT Guwahati has also issued practice tests or mock tests for JEE Advanced 2023. Aspirants can take it on jeeadv.ac.in.

Candidates should double-check all of the information on their JEE Advanced admit card 2023. If the hall ticket contains a problem, the candidate should contact the chairman of the related zonal coordinating IIT.

JEE Advanced 2023: Here's how to download the admit card

Visit the JEE Advanced official website - jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on the link “JEE Advanced hall ticket”.

Login using the application number, date of birth and mobile number.

Once successfully logged in, the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the details mentioned on it and take a printout of the same.

JEE Advanced 2023: Exam Date

The exam will take place on Sunday, June 4, in two shifts. Paper 1 is from 9 am to 12 pm and paper 2 is from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. JEE Advanced is held for admission to IITs, IISc, IISERs and some other top educational institutions across the country.