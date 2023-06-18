IIT JEE Advanced 2023 Result Out At jeeadv.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Scores Here

JEE Advanced 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Guwahati has announced the JEE Advanced 2023 Result today, June 18. The result was declared at 9 AM and the result link activated at 10 AM, candidates who appeared in the Advanced exam can check and download their result from the official website at jeeadv.ac.in, direct link is provided below. Along with the JEE Advanced Result, the IIT Guwahati also published the final answer key of the examination today. Candidates shortlisted in the JEE Advanced Result 2023 can register for Joint Seat Allocation, JoSAA 2023 which is set to begin on June 19, 2023 (5:00 PM).

JEE Advanced Result 2023: Direct Link To Check Scores

JEE Advanced Result 2023: Steps To Download scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads- "JEE Advanced Result 2023"

Step 3: In the newly opened tab, entre your roll nmber, date of birth and other erequired details

Step 4: Now click on "Submit" icon and your JEE Advanced Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your JEE Advanced Result 2023 and take a printout for future reference

JEE Advanced 2023 Result: Exam Date

JEE Advanced was held on June 04 in two shifts. The Paper-1 was conducted from 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon and the Paper-2 was held from 2:30 Pm to 5:30 PM. This year, around 1.95 lakh candidates were declared qualified for IIT JEE Advanced 2023.

JEE Advanced 2023 Result: Last Year's Stats

Last year, a total of 1,60,038 candidates were registered for the JEE Advanced 2022, out of which 1,55,538 candidates appeared in the examination. The result was announced on September 11 where 40,712 candidates were declared qualified.