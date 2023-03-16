topStoriesenglish2584287
IIT Kanpur GATE 2023 Result Declared At gate.iitk.ac.in; Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard Here

IIT Kanpur has released GATE Result 2023 on official website gate.iitk.ac.in, scroll down for the Direct link, steps to check scorecard.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 04:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Gate 2023 Result: The GATE result for 2023 has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur. The IIT Kanpur GATE 2023 result will be available at gate.iitk.ac.in in 2023. Candidates must enter their login information at the login page, including their enrollment id and password, in order to download the GATE 2023 exam result. Candidates who appeared in IITK GATE 2023 exam will have to key in their registration ID, email ID and password to download the GATE results 2023 from the IIT Kanpur GATE 2023 login. This year, the institute conducted the GATE 2023 on February 4, 5, 12 and 13, 2023 in two shifts for 82 combinations of papers.

Check Live And Latest Updates On Gate 2023 Result

GATE 2023 scorecard will remain valid for three years from the date of announcement of results. The IIT uses a normalization method to convert the raw score obtained by candidates to GATE scores; based on which the results are declared.

Gate 2023: Direct Link To Check Scorecard 

GATE 2023 Result: Steps To Download Scorecard

- Log on to the GATE 2023 website -- gate.iitk.ac.in

- Login GATE 2023 enrollment id and password OR email id and password

- Upon successful login, click on the ‘View Result’ tab

- The GATE 2023 result PDF will open

- Download the GATE result 2023

According to the GATE 2023 paper design, the objective-type question paper contained three different question types: multiple-choice questions (MCQs), multiple-selection questions (MSQs), and questions with numerical answers (NATs). Negative marks have been deducted for each incorrect response in an MCQ, although there were none for incorrect responses in MSQs or NATs. The General Aptitude (GA) portion of each GATE 2023 paper is common to all papers and carries 15 marks, with the remaining 90 marks covering the pertinent subject (85 marks).

