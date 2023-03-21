IIT Kanpur GATE 2023 Scorecard RELEASED At gate.iitk.ac.in- Direct Link To Download Here

GATE 2023: GATE scorecard 2023 link was released today, March 21, by Indian University of Technology, IIT Kanpur. Students who took the GATE 2023 exam can check and get their results on the official website, gate.iitk.ac.in. GATE 2023's Twitter handle announced the release of the GATE scorecard. Applicants can download their GATE 2023 scorecard till May 31. “GATE 2023 Scorecard can be downloaded from the candidate application portal,” reads the official statement. The GATE examination for engineering graduates was held in eight sessions on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. The GATE answer key was issued on February 21, and candidates had till February 25 to file any concerns to the answer key.

The GATE 2023 scorecard will be valid for THREE YEARS after the results are announced. GATE 2023 Scorecards of qualified candidates can be downloaded for free from the GATE 2023 website between March 21st and May 31st, 2023. It is strongly advised that the candidate keep a softcopy of the scorecard for future reference.

GATE 2023: Here's how to download

Go to the official website-gate.iitk.ac.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the GATE GOAPS link

A new login page would open

Key in your User ID and password

Access the GATE login and check the scorecard

Now, check and download the GATE 2023 scorecard

Take a print out for future references

