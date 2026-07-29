/IIT Kanpur website hacked by rejected student; Gets an offer instead of Police case

A student who was denied admission to IIT Kanpur's newly launched Bachelor of Cybersecurity programme allegedly retaliated by hacking the institute's website and, instead of facing police action, may now get a second chance to prove his skills.
The incident came to light earlier this week after the student claimed on social media that he had breached the websites of both IIT Kanpur and IIT Madras following his rejection from the undergraduate cybersecurity course.
He reportedly left a message on the IIT-K website stating that the site had been hacked and that all he was asking for was a fair chance. He later shared screenshots of the alleged intrusion on X and Reddit, claiming his intent was not to cause damage but to demonstrate his technical capabilities.
Rather than immediately pursuing legal action, IIT Kanpur chose a different route. Director Prof. Manindra Agrawal said the institute is considering offering the student an internship at C3iHub, its cybersecurity technology and innovation hub, instead of filing a police complaint.
He noted that while the admissions process had already closed and legal and procedural issues were involved, the institute did not want to jeopardise the student's future and was therefore weighing an opportunity for him, with the possibility of applying for formal admission the following year.
According to officials, senior faculty members and engineers have also been asked to counsel the student, making clear that unauthorised access to computer systems is illegal and should not be repeated.
The episode stems from IIT Kanpur's newly introduced Bachelor of Cybersecurity (B.Cyber.) programme, launched under the Wadhwani School of AI and Intelligent Systems from the 2026-27 academic session.
Unlike other undergraduate courses at the IITs, admission to this programme does not go through JEE Advanced. Instead, candidates are shortlisted based on JEE Main scores and evidence of prior work in cybersecurity, followed by an in-person assessment that includes a hackathon covering areas such as web security, OSINT, reverse engineering and cloud security.
Officials pointed out that this is not the first time IIT Kanpur has chosen to nurture cybersecurity talent rather than penalise it.
Earlier this year, the institute offered a position at C3iHub to a young researcher who had identified vulnerabilities in CBSE's online screen-marking portal.
Agrawal added that the institute welcomes individuals with genuine cybersecurity expertise to share their credentials for internship or job opportunities, while emphasising that aspiring candidates must always pursue lawful means to demonstrate their abilities rather than resorting to unauthorised actions with serious consequences.
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