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IIT Kanpur website hacked by rejected student; Gets an offer instead of Police case

Earlier this year, the institute offered a position at C3iHub to a young researcher who had identified vulnerabilities in CBSE's online screen-marking portal.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 12:36 PM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 12:36 PM IST
IIT Kanpur website hacked by rejected student; Gets an offer instead of Police case

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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