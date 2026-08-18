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IIT Kharagpur to conduct JAM 2027, website launched ahead of September 5 registration

The GATE-JAM Office at IIT Kharagpur has officially launched the website for the Joint Admission Test for MSc (JAM) 2027.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 01:57 PM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 01:57 PM IST
IIT Kharagpur to conduct JAM 2027, website launched ahead of September 5 registration

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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