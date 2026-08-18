/IIT Kharagpur to conduct JAM 2027, website launched ahead of September 5 registration

The GATE-JAM Office at IIT Kharagpur has officially launched the website for the Joint Admission Test for MSc (JAM) 2027, marking the start of the admission cycle for postgraduate science programmes at the IITs.
IIT Kharagpur is the organising institute for JAM 2027 this year, and candidates can now access the official portal at jam.iitkgp.ac.in for all exam-related information.
Application portal for JAM 2027 to open: September 5, 2026
Candidates are advised to check eligibility criteria before applying
The Joint Admission Test for MSc (JAM) is a national-level entrance examination conducted by the IITs on a rotational basis, used for admission to MSc, MSc (Tech), Joint MSc-PhD, and other postgraduate science programmes at IITs and result-sharing institutes across the country.
JAM offers admission to over 3,000 seats across around 90 postgraduate programmes at 22 IITs
The exam is conducted through the JOAPS (JAM Online Application Processing System) portal
Results for JAM 2027 are expected to be declared around the third week of March 2027
Candidates must hold a Bachelor's degree, or be in the final year of their undergraduate programme in 2026
There is no upper age limit to apply for JAM
Minimum aggregate marks/CGPA required in the qualifying degree generally stand at 55% (or 5.5/10 CGPA) for General/OBC (NCL) candidates, and 50% (or 5.0/10 CGPA) for SC/ST/PwD category candidates
Both Indian and foreign nationals are eligible to apply, subject to meeting the qualifying criteria
Candidates aspiring for postgraduate admission through JAM 2027 are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates on the detailed notification, exam pattern, syllabus, and application fee structure, all of which are expected to be released closer to the registration opening date.
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