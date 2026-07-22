/IIT Roorkee clarifies viral email asking students to avoid political activity, calls it annual advisory

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has clarified that an internal advisory circulating widely on social media, which appeared to direct students and staff not to voice support for ongoing student protests.
Giving a clarification, the renowned institution said that is a routine communication issued at the start of every academic session, not a fresh policy or restriction.
The controversy began after a screenshot of an email, purportedly from the institute, started doing the rounds online.
The communication reportedly noted that some members of the campus community had been showing support for political movements a reference to the CJP-led protests over the alleged NEET paper leak, currently drawing nationwide attention on platforms like Instagram and Facebook.
The email reminded students, staff and other stakeholders that the institute's role is centred on education and research, and that its notified conduct rules bar political activity or public political discussion without prior institutional approval.
The advisory quickly drew criticism online, with several social media users describing it as a "gag order" aimed at discouraging students from engaging with the protest movement.
Responding to the backlash, IIT Roorkee issued a clarification to ANI, stating that the communication is an internal advisory circulated among students, faculty and staff at the start of every academic session, in line with the institute's existing conduct rules, and does not represent any new directive or policy.
The clarification, issued by the institute's Media Cell Incharge, Sonika Srivastava, said such advisories are routinely sent out each year and should not be viewed out of context.
The institute further reiterated, in a post on X, that personal opinions expressed by individual students or employees do not reflect IIT Roorkee's official position, and that any official communication from the institute is issued only through authorised channels.
The episode adds to a recurring pattern of scrutiny faced by Indian technical institutes over restrictions on student political expression, with similar advisories and disciplinary actions having previously sparked controversy at IITs during past protest movements, including the 2019-20 anti-CAA demonstrations.
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