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IIT Roorkee clarifies viral email asking students to avoid political activity, calls it annual advisory

The controversy began after a screenshot of an email, purportedly from the institute, started doing the rounds online.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 11:37 AM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 11:37 AM IST
IIT Roorkee clarifies viral email asking students to avoid political activity, calls it annual advisory

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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