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IIT student suicide probe: Panel chair steps down, new head awaited

The institute had agreed to constitute an external inquiry committee to examine the circumstances leading to the incident. 

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 11:23 AM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 11:23 AM IST
IIT student suicide probe: Panel chair steps down, new head awaited

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