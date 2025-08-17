IITs Not Just Academic Hubs, But Innovation Engines For Self-Reliant India, Says Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said that India’s premier institutions, particularly the IITs, will be the foundation of a self-reliant nation.

Sharing his thoughts after having breakfast with students at IIT Delhi, the minister described the institutes as central to building a strong ecosystem of technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship in the country.

Pradhan wrote on social media platform X that IITs are not just centres of academic excellence but also vital contributors to India’s innovation landscape.

"Our IITs will be the bedrock of a self-reliant India", he posted.

He stressed that with the "rock solid support" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country’s young generation will rewrite the rules of technology and business.

"Backed by the rock solid support of PM Narendra Modi, our talented Yuva Shakti are going to rewrite the rules of technology, innovation and entrepreneurship and build a ‘Samridhh and self-reliant Bharat’," the Union Minister added.

The minister expressed confidence that India’s talented youth will play a decisive role in shaping the nation’s future.

He said the government remains committed to nurturing talent and providing the right support so that the country can emerge as a global hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.

Pradhan reaffirmed that IITs will continue to serve as hubs of creativity, equipping students with the mindset and skills required for a self-reliant India.

"Taking forward the clarion call by Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji given during his decisive Independence Day address, interacted with students of @iitdelhi this morning to emphasise on the need for achieving self-reliance, ignite collective action for driving national priorities and fulfilling the vision of ‘Samridhh Bharat’ by 2047", he wrote on X.

"Learnt more about their dreams and aspirations, areas of research, the technological challenges they are pursuing currently and their perspectives on the challenges and opportunities outlined by PM Modi ji. Also, shared my views on enhancing capabilities and expanding the spirit of innovation. Encouraged the students to bring forward their innovative ideas, work on the challenges and keep hustling until we achieve self-reliance in every sphere. PM Modi ji’s govt. stands shoulder to shoulder with India’s innovators and researchers for shaping a brighter future for our coming generations and also for establishing India as a global hub of solutions."

"Confident that the talent, tenacity and resolve of our youth coupled with the pursuit of self-reliance will pave the way for strengthening Bharat’s capabilities as well as enhancing her technological and economic sovereignty."

