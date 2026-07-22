/IMD rain alert 2026: J&K extends school holidays till July 26; Himachal and Uttarakhand on high alert

As monsoon activity increases across northern India, several states are taking precautions to ensure public safety. Continuous rainfall alerts have started impacting daily life, especially school schedules. In this situation, Jammu and Kashmir has decided to extend school holidays, while neighbouring states remain cautious.
J&K's government has extended summer vacations for every government and recognised private school in the Kashmir Division, plus the Winter Zones of Jammu Division. The new date is July 26, 2026.
Education Minister Sakina Ittoo announced this decision, stating that the safety and well-being of students, teachers, and their families is the top priority. Schools will now reopen on July 27 instead of the earlier planned date of July 20.
Ittoo also had a message for the public: stay alert, and stick to official safety guidelines. Worth noting this isn't the first extension. Schools had already been closed since July 6, back when an extreme heatwave was the problem.
Keeping the safety and well-being of students, teachers, and their families as our foremost priority, the summer vacation for all Government and recognized private schools in the Kashmir Division and Winter Zones of Jammu Division is hereby extended up to 26th July, 2026.…— Sakina Itoo (@sakinaitoo) July 21, 2026
The India Meteorological Department expects widespread rain across Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad. That window runs July 22 to July 24.
The IMD has also predicted continuous rainfall in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand from July 22 to July 27. With the monsoon becoming stronger in the Himalayan region, authorities are closely monitoring the situation.
Despite the rainfall forecast, no official announcement has been made regarding school closures in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand so far.
So for now, students and parents in these two states just need to keep checking government and local authority updates. Any decision regarding school closures will depend on the local weather conditions.
One more thing officials keep repeating: don't trust random posts floating around on social media. Wait for the official word.
With the monsoon gaining strength, safety measures are being taken across northern states. While Jammu and Kashmir has already extended school holidays, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are keeping a close watch on the situation. People are advised to stay cautious and follow official guidelines as weather conditions continue to change.
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