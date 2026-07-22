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  • /IMD rain alert 2026: J&K extends school holidays till July 26; Himachal and Uttarakhand on high alert

IMD rain alert 2026: J&K extends school holidays till July 26; Himachal and Uttarakhand on high alert

Jammu and Kashmir has extended school holidays till July 26 due to heavy rainfall forecast, with schools reopening on July 27. Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand remain on alert, but no official closure has been announced yet.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 04:54 PM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 04:54 PM IST
IMD rain alert 2026: J&K extends school holidays till July 26; Himachal and Uttarakhand on high alert
Image Credit: Jammu Kashmir school holidays 2026

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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