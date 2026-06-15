/IMU CET counselling 2026 explained: Registration, choice filling, seat allotment and more

IMU CET Counselling 2026: The Indian Maritime University (IMU) has announced the results of the IMU Common Entrance Test (CET) 2026 at the official website imu.cbexams.com
Candidates who have qualified in the entrance examination can now prepare for the IMU CET counselling process, which will determine admissions to various undergraduate and postgraduate maritime programmes offered by the university and its affiliated institutes.
The IMU CET counselling process 2026 will be conducted online and involves multiple stages, including registration, choice filling, seat allotment, document verification and final admission.
Candidates must first visit the official IMU admissions portal and complete the counselling registration process using their application credentials. A counselling fee may be applicable as prescribed by the university.
After registration, applicants should carefully review the personal and academic information displayed on the portal. Any discrepancies should be reported immediately to avoid issues during admission.
Candidates will be required to upload scanned copies of relevant documents, including:
One of the most important stages of counselling is choice filling. Candidates can select their preferred courses and IMU campuses in order of priority. Experts advise students to include multiple options to improve their chances of seat allotment.
After reviewing the selected preferences, candidates must lock and submit their choices before the deadline. Once locked, modifications may not be permitted.
The university will conduct seat allotment based on:
Candidates can check their allotment status through the counselling portal.
Candidates wishing to participate in the online counselling process must pay a counselling fee of ₹10,000 through the online payment mode prescribed by IMU. It must be noted to the students that payments made through any other mode will not be accepted.
Those candidates who will be selected will have to participate in document verification and produce original certificates for authentication.
For programmes such as B.Sc Nautical Science, Diploma in Nautical Science (DNS) and Marine Engineering, candidates will need to satisfy the medical fitness and eyesight requirements prescribed by maritime authorities.
Once all formalities are completed successfully, candidates will receive confirmation of admission after which they can report to their allotted campus as per the schedule announced by IMU.
Admissions through IMU CET are conducted for programmes such as:
Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official IMU admission portal for updates regarding counselling dates, seat allotment rounds and admission schedules.
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