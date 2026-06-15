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IMU CET counselling 2026 explained: Registration, choice filling, seat allotment and more

IMU CET Counselling 2026: Candidates who have qualified in the entrance examination can now prepare for the IMU CET counselling process and register themselves at the official website, imu.cbexams.com

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 12:47 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 12:47 PM IST
IMU CET counselling 2026 explained: Registration, choice filling, seat allotment and more

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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