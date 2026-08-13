/Independence Day 2026: 7 desi dishes that are as patriotic as the tricolour itself

Independence Day is not just about the tricolour fluttering high and patriotic songs playing in the background it is also a day that brings families together over food that feels like home. From spicy street snacks to syrupy sweets, Indian cuisine has a way of capturing the same spirit of unity in diversity that our freedom struggle stood for. Every region has its own signature dish, yet on this one day, they all come together on tables across the country as a shared celebration of who we are.