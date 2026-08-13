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Independence Day 2026: 7 desi dishes that are as patriotic as the tricolour itself

rom spicy street snacks to syrupy sweets, Indian cuisine has a way of capturing the same spirit of unity in diversity that our freedom struggle stood for.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 07:01 PM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 07:03 PM IST
Independence Day 2026: 7 desi dishes that are as patriotic as the tricolour itself

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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