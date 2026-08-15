/Independence Day 2026: From AI training to free coaching, PM Modi’s 6 big announcements

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced several major initiatives for India's youth, education, sports, technology, civil defence and energy sectors while addressing the nation from the Red Fort on the 80th Independence Day.
From AI training for one crore young people and free online coaching for competitive exams to a nationwide sports talent hunt, semiconductor expansion and ambitious nuclear energy targets, the announcements covered several key areas.
Here are the six major announcements made by PM Modi in his Independence Day address:-
PM Modi announced a nationwide programme to provide Artificial Intelligence skill training to one crore young people over the next year. The initiative aims to equip India's youth with skills that can help them take a leading role in the growing AI sector.
Referring to India's AI Summit held in February, the Prime Minister said:
"We recently held an AI Summit. Today, from the ramparts of the Red Fort, I wish to announce to the youth of the country: We have resolved that in the coming one year, we will work to provide AI skill training to 1 crore youth, so that the youth of our nation possess the capability to lead the world in the domain of AI as well," he said.
The focus of the programme will be on giving young people access to AI-related skills and helping them prepare for opportunities in the rapidly changing technology sector.
Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "My dear fellow citizens, when I speak of a Viksit Bharat, when I speak of advancing the nation at high speed—who is the greatest beneficiary of this? Who is the greatest driving force behind all these efforts? If there is a driving… pic.twitter.com/AMdmOsOOLS— IANS (@ians_india) August 15, 2026
Another major announcement focused on students preparing for competitive examinations. PM Modi said the government would provide free online coaching to help reduce the financial pressure faced by families.
"Coaching classes burden the poor and the middle class. We will provide free online coaching for various exams," PM Modi said in his address.
He also spoke about the social and financial pressure many parents face when deciding whether to send their children to coaching centres.
"Every parent feels that if they do not send their child to a coaching class, they are not a prestigious family."
The Prime Minister encouraged families to make use of the proposed online system, saying:
"I assure these families that they can save thousands of crores of rupees spent on coaching, be close to their children, and care for them," he said.
Explaining how the programme could use India's existing digital resources, PM Modi added:
"And therefore, we have decided to provide free online coaching for various examinations for the youth. We have digital public infrastructure; we have excellent talent and teachers. By bringing these resources together, we are going to build a complete network to provide free coaching to the youth of the country."
#WATCH | Delhi: From the ramparts of the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "The race for coaching classes has become a massive burden for our middle-class families. Every parent feels that if they don't send their child to a coaching class, they aren't considered a… pic.twitter.com/Qq74edZTl2— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2026
PM Modi also announced plans to strengthen India's civil defence system. The government will work on creating a modern network of volunteers who can respond to emerging security threats, emergencies and other crises.
"I announce today from the Red Fort that we will establish a vibrant Civil Defence network in the coming days. We will familiarise them with modern systems. What measures can be put in place to protect citizens from modern-day crises? We are going to create a massive, modern Civil Defence volunteer force capable of overcoming contemporary challenges," PM Modi said.
The proposed network will focus on modern training and systems to help volunteers respond more effectively to present-day emergencies and challenges.
Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "My dear fellow citizens, making India secure is the collective responsibility of all of us. Whether the challenge arises from within our borders or from beyond them, India is fully prepared for every situation. Today, the nature of… pic.twitter.com/Zrl9lsSqzT— IANS (@ians_india) August 15, 2026
Sports was another key focus of the Prime Minister's Independence Day address. PM Modi spoke about India's growing achievements in sports and the country's ambition to strengthen its participation in the Olympic Games.
He highlighted initiatives such as the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), Khelo India Games, University Games and other programmes aimed at developing India's sporting ecosystem.
"India is making space for itself in the world of sports. We hear our national anthem frequently and see our tri-colour going up very often. Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) has achieved great success. Whether it is Khelo India Games, University Games, Beach Games, Winter Games, or sports training, sports medicine, sports nutrition, India is moving ahead at great pace," he said.
PM Modi also pointed out that India still does not participate in a large number of Olympic events because athletes are unable to qualify.
"India's performance is improving, and we are strong contenders to become an Olympic host in 2036. We are hosting the CWG in 2030. There are about 40 disciplines in the Olympics, with nearly 350 events. Sadly, we are not even able to compete in at least two-thirds of these events because we are not even able to qualify."
To identify sporting talent at an early age, the government will launch a nationwide talent hunt for children between five and 15 years old.
"We have decided that in 2036, we should have participation in at least three fourth events. We are launching a nationwide talent hunt for children aged 5 to 15 to identify prospects in every corner of the country. They will get special training to become world class athletes," he added
PM Modi also underlined the importance of semiconductors in today's technology-driven economy. He said India is working towards greater self-reliance in semiconductor manufacturing.
"In today's digital world and technological landscape, we understand the immense importance of chips. Whether it is electronic goods, medical equipment, or transportation systems, chips are indispensable; without them, the world would come to a standstill."
The Prime Minister said India has already established three major semiconductor facilities, with production reportedly beginning for exports.
"India has moved towards self-reliance in this sector; three major semiconductor plants have already been established, and I have been informed that production from these facilities has already begun for export."
He also announced that more semiconductor facilities are expected to become operational in the coming years.
"In the coming 7-8 years, five to eight additional semiconductor plants are set to commence operations very soon," he added.
#WATCH | Delhi: From the ramparts of the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "... Becoming an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' is crucial. That is why, over the past few years, our conviction has been that India should no longer live in dependence on other nations; we must become… pic.twitter.com/DI9GV1xx1M— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2026
The sixth major announcement focused on nuclear energy and India's long-term energy requirements. PM Modi said nuclear power would play an important role in strengthening the country's energy security.
"Nuclear energy is a major means of energy security. We have paved the way towards a new goal by passing the 'Peace Act' in Parliament. By 2047, we are moving forward with the target of 100 GW of nuclear power," PM Modi said.
He also announced plans to add new nuclear reactors during the current decade.
"We aim to commission five new nuclear reactors within this decade alone. This year, India achieved a significant milestone by mastering fast breeder nuclear technology, marking a major stride toward self-reliance in nuclear fuel," he added.
#WATCH | Delhi: From the ramparts of the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "... Nuclear energy is a major means of energy security. We have paved the way towards a new goal by passing the 'Peace Act' in Parliament. By 2047, we are moving forward with the target of 100… pic.twitter.com/yqkfEASmeP— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2026
The six announcements made by PM Modi covered areas that directly affect India's future workforce, education system, sports ecosystem, emergency preparedness and energy and technology sectors.
AI training and free online coaching focus on expanding opportunities for young people, while the sports talent hunt aims to identify potential athletes at an early age. At the same time, the push for semiconductor manufacturing and nuclear energy reflects the government's focus on strengthening India's technological and energy capabilities.
PM Modi's 80th Independence Day address featured a range of announcements aimed at building skills, expanding opportunities and strengthening India's capabilities across different sectors. From training one crore youth in AI and providing free online coaching to identifying young sporting talent and expanding semiconductor and nuclear infrastructure, the initiatives covered both immediate opportunities and long-term national goals.
The announcements now set the stage for how these programmes and targets will be implemented in the coming years, particularly in areas such as youth skilling, education, sports, technology and energy.
(Inputs from Agencies (ANI and IANS)
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