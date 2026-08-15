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Independence Day 2026: From AI training to free coaching, PM Modi’s 6 big announcements

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced six major initiatives on India's 80th Independence Day, covering AI training, free online coaching, civil defence, sports, semiconductor manufacturing and nuclear energy.

Edited BySamta Pahuja
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 03:14 PM IST|Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 03:14 PM IST
Independence Day 2026: From AI training to free coaching, PM Modi’s 6 big announcements
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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