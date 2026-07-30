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Independence day 2026: Himachal Pradesh directs government schools to remain open on August 15

As per the directive, all government schools will function normally on August 15, with special activities related to the national celebration conducted on campus.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 11:18 AM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 11:18 AM IST
Independence day 2026: Himachal Pradesh directs government schools to remain open on August 15

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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