/Independence day 2026: Himachal Pradesh directs government schools to remain open on August 15

The Himachal Pradesh Directorate of Higher Education has directed all government schools across the state to remain open on August 15, instructing them to celebrate Independence Day with due dignity and patriotic fervour.
In an official communication issued from Shimla, the Directorate instructed Deputy Directors of School Education (Secondary and Elementary), along with Principals of Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS) complexes, to ensure strict compliance with the order.
As per the directive, all government schools will function normally on August 15, with special activities related to the national celebration conducted on campus.
Students and teaching staff have also been asked to participate in official Independence Day functions organised at the Tehsil, Sub-Division, and District headquarters, to ensure wider community involvement in the celebrations.
District education authorities and school heads have been asked to circulate the necessary instructions to every government institution under their jurisdiction and ensure that celebrations are conducted in line with the government's directives.
The order emphasises that the national festival should be observed with enthusiasm and discipline across all government educational institutions in the state.
Copies of the order have also been sent to the Secretary, Education Department, Government of Himachal Pradesh, and other concerned officials of the School Education Directorate for necessary action.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.