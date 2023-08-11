Independence Day Quiz: Celebrate Swatantrata Diwas And Test Your Patriotic Knowledge

As India gears up to celebrate its 76th Independence Day, citizens across the nation are immersed in patriotic fervour. It's a time to reflect on the sacrifices made by freedom fighters and the progress the country has achieved since gaining independence in 1947. With every flag unfurled and every patriotic song sung, Indians renew their commitment to the nation's progress and unity.

From the colonial era to the digital age, the spirit of freedom resonates through the hearts of every citizen. As the tricolour flutters in the breeze, it serves as a poignant reminder of the struggles and victories that have shaped modern India. This Independence Day, let's cherish the legacy of our forefathers and strive to uphold the values they fought for.

In the spirit of honouring this historic day, here's a patriotic quiz to test your knowledge about India's journey to freedom. This quiz provides a glimpse into the remarkable journey India undertook to achieve independence. It's a reminder of the sacrifices made by countless individuals who dreamt of a free and sovereign nation.



Independence Day Quiz 2023: Test Your Knowledge With A Patriotic Quiz

Question 1: Who was the first Prime Minister of India?

Answer: Jawaharlal Nehru

Question 2: Which non-violent movement led by Mahatma Gandhi played a crucial role in India's struggle for independence?

Answer: The Salt March (Dandi March)

Question 3: On which date was India's independence officially declared?

Answer: August 15, 1947

Question 4: Who wrote "Vande Mataram," which became a rallying cry during the freedom movement?

Answer: Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay

Question 5: What was the slogan coined by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose during World War II to rally Indian troops?

Answer: "Give me blood and I shall give you freedom!"

Question 6: Which event marked a turning point in India's struggle for independence, showcasing widespread public support?

Answer: The Quit India Movement of 1942

Question 7: Who was known as the "Iron Man of India" and played a significant role in the integration of princely states into a united nation?

Answer: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Question 8: Which iconic monument is a symbol of India's rich history and struggle for independence?

Answer: The Red Fort

Question 9: Who designed the national flag of India?

Answer: Pingali Venkayya

Question 10: What is the national anthem of India?

Answer: "Jana Gana Mana"

As we look back with pride, let's also look forward with hope and determination, working towards a brighter and more prosperous India for generations to come.