India, EU Mobility Pact: How agreement eases study, research, work options for Indian students

India and the European Union have signed a new mobility agreement that is expected to benefit Indian students, researchers and skilled professionals looking to study or work in Europe. The pact is part of the broader India–EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which aims to deepen cooperation beyond trade and strengthen people-to-people connections.

According to Economic Times, Under the mobility framework, officials said the EU has committed to “uncapped mobility for Indian students,” a move that will make it easier for Indian learners to travel, pursue education and explore work opportunities across EU member states.

Understanding the European Union

The European Union is a political and economic bloc of 27 countries including Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and Sweden. It works to promote shared policies on trade, economic cooperation and the movement of people among its member states.

Benefits of India-EU Mobility Pact:

Greater access to European education

One of the key outcomes of the agreement is smoother movement for Indian students across EU countries. The European Union has committed to supporting student mobility without imposing limits, making it easier for Indians to explore academic opportunities in different European nations.

Boost for research and innovation

The EU has also indicated efforts to link India with Horizon Europe, the world’s largest public research and innovation programme. This connection will allow Indian researchers, start-ups and technical experts to take part in European projects related to areas such as healthcare, clean energy and artificial intelligence. Indian researchers and students may gain better access to EU-wide funding, scholarships and mobility schemes, including joint research projects.

How the FTA fits into the picture

The mobility agreement forms a part of the India–EU Free Trade Agreement which both sides view as a major step forward. Beyond boosting trade, the FTA focuses on easing the flow of people, services and skills, helping strengthen education, employment and investment ties between India and Europe.

Why are Indian students choosing Europe?

Europe has emerged as a preferred destination for Indian students due to comparatively lower tuition fees and growing job prospects. Many universities across the EU now offer programmes taught in English, reducing language barriers. The region’s expanding technology sector and presence of multinational companies also provide students with strong internship and career opportunities. The new mobility pact is expected to further simplify visa-related processes.

Indian student presence in Europe

The number of Indian students studying in Europe is projected to grow by about 45 per cent between 2015 and 2023. Germany, France, Italy and Ireland have recorded a 68 per cent rise in Indian enrolments. As per India’s Ministry of External Affairs, around 1.8 million Indian students are expected to study abroad in 2025, with nearly 2.75 lakh opting for European countries. Popular fields include engineering, MBA, computer science and IT, data science, finance, and arts and design.

Overall, the India-EU mobility pact is expected to make Europe more accessible for Indian students by improving movement, expanding academic choices and opening doors to research and career opportunities across the continent.