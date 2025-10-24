India Expands Global Education Footprint With First IIT Campus In Nigeria

IIT Nigeria: In a landmark move for global education, India is set to take its world-renowned Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) beyond its borders, with Nigeria soon becoming home to the first-ever IIT campus in West Africa. The initiative reflects India’s growing international educational outreach under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 which encourages Indian institutions to expand their presence globally and foster cross-border academic collaboration.

Nigeria’s Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, confirmed the development during a meeting with Indian High Commissioner Abhishek Singh in Abuja. Both nations expressed strong commitment to advancing cooperation in science, technology, and innovation. The Federal Ministry of Education also announced on X (formerly Twitter) that plans are well underway to establish the first IIT campus in Nigeria, marking a significant milestone in strengthening educational ties between the two countries.

Nigeria and India are deepening educational cooperation as plans advance for the establishment of the first Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus in Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/VB8K2ZByiY — Federal Ministry of Education (@NigEducation) October 23, 2025

Nigeria’s Education Minister said that the upcoming IIT Nigeria campus supports the government’s vision to offer world-class education and make the country a leading hub for technology and innovation in Africa. The campus will be set up at the Federal Government Academy (FGA) in Suleja, also known as the Nigerian Academy for the Gifted, a school already known for its strong academic foundation. The Ministry of Education shared on X (formerly Twitter) that the academy will be upgraded into a center of excellence with support from Indian experts, turning it into a key destination for science and technology education in the region.

Part of a bigger global vision

The launch of IIT Nigeria marks another big step in India’s plan to take its world-class education beyond its borders. Over the past few years, India has been steadily expanding its global academic footprint with IIT Madras opening a campus in Zanzibar in 2023 that draws students from across Africa, and IIT Delhi setting up in Abu Dhabi in 2024 to support local industry needs. Reports suggest that more IIT campuses could soon come up in countries like Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Thailand, and even the UK. The goal is to share India’s strong foundation in science, technology, and innovation while building lasting global partnerships.

How NEP 2020 supports the move

This move fits perfectly with India’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which encourages Indian universities to go global and also allows leading international universities to set up campuses in India. The policy focuses on collaboration through joint research, shared programs, and faculty exchanges so that learning and innovation flow freely both ways. Celebrating the fifth anniversary of NEP earlier this year, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said India’s aim is to share its educational strengths with the world while welcoming international students and researchers. The growing number of IIT campuses abroad is a clear sign of that vision becoming reality.