/India Post driver vacancy 2026; Earn upto Rs 63,000; Check eligibility here

The Department of Posts has opened applications for the post of Staff Car Driver, with the notice published in the Employment News edition dated August 1–7, 2026.
India Post driver vacancy 2026: Key dates
- Candidates have 60 days from the date of publication to apply
- This puts the effective last date at on or before September 30, 2026
- Applicants are advised to verify the exact deadline with the forwarding department before sending in their forms
- Pay under Level-2 of the pay matrix as per the 7th Pay Commission
- Range: Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200 a month
- Plus allowances admissible under central government norms
- Pay structure is regularised once a selected candidate is placed on deputation or absorption
Unlike a typical open recruitment drive, this round is not meant for candidates from outside the government system.
- Vacancies will be filled strictly through deputation or absorption from within the existing central government workforce, or through re-employment of Armed Forces personnel
- Candidates who do not already hold a central government post are not eligible under this notice
- Such candidates should instead look out for direct-recruitment driver vacancies, which are advertised separately and open to the general public
Eligibility is considered through a few specific routes, in order of preference:
- Serving Dispatch Riders or Multi-Tasking Staff (Group-C) in the Department of Posts Employees currently in Pay Matrix Level-1 (Rs 18,000–56,900 under the 7th CPC) are eligible, provided they hold a valid driving licence for light and heavy motor vehicles. Selection at this stage also involves a driving test to assess competence.
- Officials from other central ministries Employees holding the post of Dispatch Rider on a regular basis, or any other regular Group-C employee in Pay Matrix Level-1, from any ministry of the central government, are also eligible if they meet the licensing requirement.
- Re-employed Armed Forces personnel meeting the relevant criteria are eligible as well.
- Selection hinges primarily on a driving test
- Supplemented by a trade test to assess practical competence with vehicles
- Download the detailed notification from the official India Post website indiapost.gov.in
- Navigate to the "Public Announcement" or "Recruitment" section
- Carefully review the eligibility criteria before applying through the prescribed channel indicated in the notice
Given that this round is restricted to serving central government employees and re-employed defence personnel, candidates from the general public looking for driver roles with India Post should track the department's website for future direct-recruitment notifications, which are typically advertised separately at the circle or regional level.
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