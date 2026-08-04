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India Post driver vacancy 2026; Earn upto Rs 63,000; Check eligibility here

The Department of Posts has opened applications for the post of Staff Car Driver, with the notice published in the Employment News edition dated August 1–7, 2026.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 01:52 PM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 01:52 PM IST
India Post driver vacancy 2026; Earn upto Rs 63,000; Check eligibility here

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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