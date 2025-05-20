Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2903453https://zeenews.india.com/education/india-post-gds-2025-3rd-merit-list-released-at-indiapostgdsonline-gov-in-check-direct-link-steps-to-download-here-2903453.html
NewsEducation
INDIA POST GDS MERIT LIST

India Post GDS 2025: 3rd Merit List Released At indiapostgdsonline.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

India Post GDS 2025: The merit list has been released for all 23 regions, scroll down for direct link and other details here.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: May 20, 2025, 10:50 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India Post GDS 2025: 3rd Merit List Released At indiapostgdsonline.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here India Post GDS Merit List 2025

India Post GDS 2025: India Post has released the third merit list for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment 2025. Candidates who applied for the GDS positions can now access the third merit list on the official website: indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Those shortlisted are required to complete the document verification process through the divisional head listed next to their names on the merit list. The last date to complete this process is June 3, 2025. Candidates must appear for verification with the original documents, along with two sets of self-attested photocopies of all relevant certificates, as instructed by India Post.

The India Post GDS Recruitment 2025 seeks to fill 21,413 vacancies across different states and union territories. The recruitment drive began with the release of an official notification on February 10, 2025, and the online application process was open until March 3, 2025. The recruitment is for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS), and the basic eligibility criteria include passing Class 10 (matriculation) and having proficiency in the local language.

India Post GDS 2025: Eligibility Criteria

This nationwide recruitment drive by the Indian Postal Department offers employment opportunities across the country. Applicants were required to be between 18 and 40 years of age as of March 3, 2024, with age relaxations applicable as per government guidelines. 

India Post GDS Vacancies 2025: Application Fee

The application fee was Rs 100 for candidates belonging to the General, OBC, and EWS categories, while those from SC, ST, and PwD categories were exempted from paying any fee.

India Post GDS Vacancies 2025: Steps to download merit list here

Step 1: Go to the official India Post GDS website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, locate and click on the ‘Candidates Corner’ section
Step 3: Select the ‘GDS Online Engagement’ link
Step 4: Choose your state or union territory from the available list
Step 5: Download the merit list PDF and use your name or registration number to check your selection status.

India Post GDS Vacancies 2025; direct link to check here

Candidates shortlisted in the third merit list should keep their original documents ready for the upcoming verification process. Once the documents are verified, they will have to undergo a medical examination before receiving the final appointment.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK