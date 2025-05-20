India Post GDS 2025: 3rd Merit List Released At indiapostgdsonline.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

India Post GDS 2025: India Post has released the third merit list for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment 2025. Candidates who applied for the GDS positions can now access the third merit list on the official website: indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Those shortlisted are required to complete the document verification process through the divisional head listed next to their names on the merit list. The last date to complete this process is June 3, 2025. Candidates must appear for verification with the original documents, along with two sets of self-attested photocopies of all relevant certificates, as instructed by India Post.

The India Post GDS Recruitment 2025 seeks to fill 21,413 vacancies across different states and union territories. The recruitment drive began with the release of an official notification on February 10, 2025, and the online application process was open until March 3, 2025. The recruitment is for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS), and the basic eligibility criteria include passing Class 10 (matriculation) and having proficiency in the local language.

India Post GDS 2025: Eligibility Criteria

This nationwide recruitment drive by the Indian Postal Department offers employment opportunities across the country. Applicants were required to be between 18 and 40 years of age as of March 3, 2024, with age relaxations applicable as per government guidelines.

India Post GDS Vacancies 2025: Application Fee

The application fee was Rs 100 for candidates belonging to the General, OBC, and EWS categories, while those from SC, ST, and PwD categories were exempted from paying any fee.

India Post GDS Vacancies 2025: Steps to download merit list here

Step 1: Go to the official India Post GDS website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, locate and click on the ‘Candidates Corner’ section

Step 3: Select the ‘GDS Online Engagement’ link

Step 4: Choose your state or union territory from the available list

Step 5: Download the merit list PDF and use your name or registration number to check your selection status.

Candidates shortlisted in the third merit list should keep their original documents ready for the upcoming verification process. Once the documents are verified, they will have to undergo a medical examination before receiving the final appointment.