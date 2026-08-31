/India Post GDS 2026: Notification out for 23,757 posts; Details here

The Department of Posts has released the notification for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Online Engagement, Schedule-II, July 2026 cycle, announcing a total of 23,757 vacancies across Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), and Dak Sevak posts.
According to the Annexure released alongside the notification, vacancies have been broken down Circle-wise, category-wise and local-language-wise.
The North Eastern Circle has the highest number of openings at 2,614, followed by Maharashtra Circle with 2,431, Tamil Nadu Circle with 2,118, West Bengal Circle with 1,762, and Uttar Pradesh Circle with 1,691 vacancies.
The notification does not provide a separate breakup of vacancies by post (BPM, ABPM or Dak Sevak); instead, it lists the consolidated GDS vacancy position for each Circle.
India Post GDS recruitment 2026: Important dates
- One-Time Registration (OTR) on the GDS Online Engagement Portal opens: August 31, 2026
- Online application submission begins: September 2, 2026
- Last date to apply: September 19 or 21, 2026 (depending on official schedule), up to 5 pm
Candidates are advised to complete the OTR first, as it is a mandatory step before filling out the application form.
- Must have passed Class 10 (Matriculation) from a recognised board, with the mandatory subjects specified in the notification
- Must have studied the local language of the respective Circle applied to, either as a subject or as the medium of examination up to Class 10
- Age limit: 18 to 40 years, as on the last date of application, with relaxation applicable to reserved categories as per government norms
- No written test is involved, unlike most government recruitment exams
- Selection is based entirely on a merit list prepared from candidates' Class 10 marks
- Marks are converted into a percentage calculated up to four decimal places for precision in ranking
- Followed by document verification of shortlisted candidates
- A system-generated merit list will be released once applications close, after which shortlisted candidates must report with original documents for verification
Salary and Application Fee
- BPM pay scale: Rs 12,000 to Rs 29,380 per month
- ABPM and Dak Sevak pay scale: Rs 10,000 to Rs 24,470 per month, with an annual increment of 3 percent
- Application fee: Rs 100 for male candidates under UR, OBC and EWS categories
- No fee for female candidates, and those from SC, ST, PwBD and Transwoman categories
Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official GDS Online Engagement Portal or the India Post website, indiapost.gov.in. Candidates are advised to keep their Class 10 marksheet, category certificates and other required documents ready before starting the application process.lso distributed across UR, OBC, SC, ST, EWS and PwBD categories.
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