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India Post GDS 2026: Notification out for 23,757 posts; Details here

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official GDS Online Engagement Portal or the India Post website, indiapost.gov.in.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 12:24 PM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 01:05 PM IST
India Post GDS 2026: Notification out for 23,757 posts; Details here

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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