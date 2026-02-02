India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 begins today: Apply now at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

The Department of Posts, under the Ministry of Communications, has released the India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 Notification, announcing over 30,000 vacancies for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts.

Those candidates who are interested and eligible can apply through the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The last date to submit the India Post GDS online application form is 16 February.

Candidates must note that they can apply only for India Post GDS vacancies in their respective circles.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

As per the official schedule, the registration window will remain open till 14 February, while the application submission deadline is 16 February. The application correction window will be activated from 18 to 19 February.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 Apply

The India Post GDS 2026 application link is now available on the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Candidates are required to complete a one-time registration before logging in with their credentials to submit the application form. For your convenience, we’ve provided the direct link to the India Post GDS online form below.

Eligibility and Age criteria

Those candidates who are going to apply for the India Post GDS Exam 2026, must know the eligibility criteria for the exam. To be eligible for the GDS Exam 2026, candidates must have passed Class 10.

The age criteria for the India Post GDS exam are between 18 and 40 years of age, with selection based solely on Class 10 marks.

How to apply for India Post GDS Recruitment 2026

Those candidates who are interested and eligible can apply at the official website by following the steps given below.

Step 1 - Visit the official website: indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Step 2 - Click on the Registration link and complete the one-time registration process.

Step 3 - Log in using the registered credentials.

Step 4 - Select the postal circle and GDS post you are applying for.

Step 5 - Fill in the application form with personal, educational, and contact details.

Step 6 - Upload the required documents in the prescribed format.

Step 7 - Pay the application fee (if applicable).

Step 8 - Review the form carefully and submit it.

Step 9 - Download and print the application form for future reference.