India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Notification announced for 28,740 vacancies | Check details
India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: The India Post has released a notification for 28, 470 vacancies for various posts across the country. For more details, check the article below.
- India Post has announced a notification for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment 2026 for 28,470 posts.
- All the applications will be submitted online through their official portal - indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
- To be eligible for the GDS Exam 2026, candidates must have passed Class 10.
India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: The India Post has announced the most-awaited notification for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment 2026, releasing 28,470 vacancies across the country. This recruitment also covers positions for Branch Postmaster (BPM) and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM).
Candidates must note that all the applications will be submitted online through their official portal - indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
State-wise vacancies
Andhra Pradesh - 1,060
Assam - 639
Bihar - 1,347
Chhattisgarh - 1,155
Delhi - 42
Gujarat - 1,830
Haryana - 270
Himachal Pradesh - 520
Jammu and Kashmir - 267
Jharkhand - 908
Karnataka - 1,023
Kerala - 1,691
Madhya Pradesh - 2,120
Maharashtra - 3,553
Northeastern - 1,014
Odisha - 1,191
Punjab - 262
Rajasthan - 634
Tamil Nadu - 2,009
Telangana - 609
Uttar Pradesh - 3,169
Uttarakhand - 445
West Bengal - 2,982
India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 - Key Dates to Remember
Registration Starts - January 31, 2026
Last Date to Apply - February 14, 2026
Fee payment deadline - February 16, 2026 (till 5 pm)
Application correction window - February 18–19, 2026
Note– The officials will open the correction window where applicants can edit certain details in their submitted forms by paying the prescribed correction fee.
Eligibility and Age criteria
Before applying for the India Post GDS Exam 2026, candidates must know the eligibility criteria for the exam. To be eligible for the GDS Exam 2026, candidates must have passed Class 10.
The age criteria for the India Post GDS exam are between 18 and 40 years of age, with selection based solely on Class 10 marks.
The India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 pay scale ranges from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 24,470 per month for ABPM and GDS posts, while BPM posts offer a higher salary bracket of Rs. 12,000 to Rs. 29,380 per month.
The first list of shortlisted candidates will be released on February 28, 2025, featuring the division name, office, post name, community, registration number, percentage of marks obtained, and document verification venue.
