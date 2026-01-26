Advertisement
India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Notification announced for 28,740 vacancies | Check details
INDIA POST GDS RECRUITMENT 2026

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Notification announced for 28,740 vacancies | Check details

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: The India Post has released a notification for 28, 470 vacancies for various posts across the country. For more details, check the article below.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 26, 2026, 04:02 PM IST
  • India Post has announced a notification for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment 2026 for 28,470 posts.
  • All the applications will be submitted online through their official portal - indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
  • To be eligible for the GDS Exam 2026, candidates must have passed Class 10.
India Post GDS Recruitment 2026

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026:  The India Post has announced the most-awaited notification for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment 2026, releasing 28,470 vacancies across the country. This recruitment also covers positions for Branch Postmaster (BPM) and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM).  

Candidates must note that all the applications will be submitted online through their official portal - indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. 

State-wise vacancies 

Andhra Pradesh - 1,060 

Assam - 639 

Bihar - 1,347 

Chhattisgarh - 1,155 

Delhi - 42 

Gujarat - 1,830 

Haryana - 270 

Himachal Pradesh - 520 

Jammu and Kashmir - 267 

Jharkhand - 908 

Karnataka - 1,023 

Kerala - 1,691 

Madhya Pradesh - 2,120 

Maharashtra - 3,553 

Northeastern - 1,014 

Odisha - 1,191 

Punjab - 262 

Rajasthan - 634 

Tamil Nadu - 2,009 

Telangana - 609 

Uttar Pradesh  - 3,169 

Uttarakhand - 445 

West Bengal - 2,982 

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 - Key Dates to Remember 

Registration Starts  - January 31, 2026 

Last Date to Apply  - February 14, 2026 

Fee payment deadline - February 16, 2026 (till 5 pm) 

Application correction window - February 18–19, 2026 

Note– The officials will open the correction window where applicants can edit certain details in their submitted forms by paying the prescribed correction fee. 

Eligibility and Age criteria 

Before applying for the India Post GDS Exam 2026, candidates must know the eligibility criteria for the exam. To be eligible for the GDS Exam 2026, candidates must have passed Class 10.  

The age criteria for the India Post GDS exam are between 18 and 40 years of age, with selection based solely on Class 10 marks.  

The India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 pay scale ranges from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 24,470 per month for ABPM and GDS posts, while BPM posts offer a higher salary bracket of Rs. 12,000 to Rs. 29,380 per month. 

The first list of shortlisted candidates will be released on February 28, 2025, featuring the division name, office, post name, community, registration number, percentage of marks obtained, and document verification venue. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

