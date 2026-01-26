India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Notification announced for 28,740 vacancies | Check details

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: The India Post has announced the most-awaited notification for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment 2026, releasing 28,470 vacancies across the country. This recruitment also covers positions for Branch Postmaster (BPM) and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM).

Candidates must note that all the applications will be submitted online through their official portal - indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

State-wise vacancies

Andhra Pradesh - 1,060

Assam - 639

Bihar - 1,347

Chhattisgarh - 1,155

Delhi - 42

Gujarat - 1,830

Haryana - 270

Himachal Pradesh - 520

Jammu and Kashmir - 267

Jharkhand - 908

Karnataka - 1,023

Kerala - 1,691

Madhya Pradesh - 2,120

Maharashtra - 3,553

Northeastern - 1,014

Odisha - 1,191

Punjab - 262

Rajasthan - 634

Tamil Nadu - 2,009

Telangana - 609

Uttar Pradesh - 3,169

Uttarakhand - 445

West Bengal - 2,982

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 - Key Dates to Remember

Registration Starts - January 31, 2026

Last Date to Apply - February 14, 2026

Fee payment deadline - February 16, 2026 (till 5 pm)

Application correction window - February 18–19, 2026

Note– The officials will open the correction window where applicants can edit certain details in their submitted forms by paying the prescribed correction fee.

Eligibility and Age criteria

Before applying for the India Post GDS Exam 2026, candidates must know the eligibility criteria for the exam. To be eligible for the GDS Exam 2026, candidates must have passed Class 10.

The age criteria for the India Post GDS exam are between 18 and 40 years of age, with selection based solely on Class 10 marks.

The India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 pay scale ranges from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 24,470 per month for ABPM and GDS posts, while BPM posts offer a higher salary bracket of Rs. 12,000 to Rs. 29,380 per month.

The first list of shortlisted candidates will be released on February 28, 2025, featuring the division name, office, post name, community, registration number, percentage of marks obtained, and document verification venue.