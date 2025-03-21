India Post GDS Result 2025 To Be Released Soon For More 21, 413 Posts At indiapostgdsonline.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Merit List Here

India Post GDS Result 2025: India Post is set to release the merit list for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Recruitment 2025 soon. The results for 21,413 GDS vacancies will be available on the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Candidates can check their application status on the portal before the merit list is published. There is no exam for this recruitment, as selection is based on a merit list prepared from Class 10 marks. The list will be released circle-wise, and candidates can download it from the official website. The registration process began on February 10 and ended on March 3, 2025. The correction window was available from March 6 to March 8, 2025. This recruitment drive by India Post aims to fill 21,413 GDS vacancies.

The recruitment process spans multiple states across India, providing opportunities for candidates from different regions. The states included in this process are Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

India Post GDS Result 2025: Steps to check merit list here

Go to the official India Post website: indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Click on the GDS merit list link on the homepage.

A new page will appear with state-wise merit lists.

Select the state for which you want to check the merit list.

The merit list will be shown on the screen.

Review the list and download it.

Print a copy for future reference.

Candidates selected for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) positions will receive a monthly salary between Rs 10,000 and Rs 29,380, based on their assigned role.

The department will publish the list of shortlisted candidates for engagement on the GDS Online Portal. The final selection will be confirmed after the Divisional or Unit Head verifies the original documents at the respective division or unit where the vacancy is available.