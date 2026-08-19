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India produces millions of graduates every year, so why are employers still struggling to hire?

As India produces millions of graduates each year, industry leaders argue that real employability now depends on skills, practical exposure and adaptability not degrees alone.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 12:55 PM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 12:55 PM IST
India produces millions of graduates every year, so why are employers still struggling to hire?

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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India produces millions of graduates every year, so why are employers still struggling to hire?
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