/India produces millions of graduates every year, so why are employers still struggling to hire?

Educational expert, Dr. Kamal Chhabra (CA & US CPA), Founder & CEO, KC GlobEd and GCC School, says, “While a degree is usually the first opening for a young person to the workplace, it is by no means a guarantee that the person is going to be successful there. India is a young and keen country, but one of our biggest problems is that there is no strong link between what is being taught in institutions and what is actually needed in industries.