/India produces millions of graduates every year, so why are employers still struggling to hire?

For decades, a degree has been treated as the single most important marker of a young person's readiness for the workplace.
It opens doors, gets resumes shortlisted, and often decides the first job a graduate walks into. But in today's fast-changing economy, a degree alone rarely tells the full story of what a person can actually do.
Employers across sectors are increasingly finding a gap between classroom learning and the practical, adaptable skills that real jobs demand.
As India's workforce grows younger and industries evolve faster than ever, educators and institution leaders are now asking a pointed question: should education continue to revolve around degrees, or is it time to build systems that prioritise skills, talent and industry readiness instead?
Educational expert, Dr. Kamal Chhabra (CA & US CPA), Founder & CEO, KC GlobEd and GCC School, says, “While a degree is usually the first opening for a young person to the workplace, it is by no means a guarantee that the person is going to be successful there. India is a young and keen country, but one of our biggest problems is that there is no strong link between what is being taught in institutions and what is actually needed in industries.
Education should not only focus on grades and certificates but also include practical skills, professional exposure and the ongoing nurturing of talents.”
Students should walk out of their universities and be certain that they are equipped to put their knowledge to good use, utilize technology and artificial intelligence, communicate well and solve business problems that actually happen. This is the kind of development where the setting of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) offers a major platform.
GCCs are increasingly becoming important hubs for finance, technology, analytics, consulting and other specialised functions in India. They need professionals who are industry-ready from day one.
The future of education should not simply be about producing graduates. It should be about developing capable, adaptable and industry-ready professionals who can contribute from the very beginning of their careers.
Shailendra Bhadauria, Chancellor, Pratap University, Jaipur (Rajasthan) says, “Educational systems must evolve from merely being degree-based and strive to base curriculum on capabilities. A degree gives an adequate knowledge base, but what makes a person successful is his/her skill and creative problem-solving ability and practical experience.
Due to the changing industries and consequently emerging new jobs brought about by technological advancements, students need opportunities to apply, test, work together and build their confidence in solving real-life problems.
The New Education Policy has taken the first step in this direction by promoting flexibility in the curriculum that enables students to go beyond the confines of one discipline. For instance, students will be able to learn Physics and Economics at the same time. This means that students will gain scientific knowledge as well as commercial knowledge and applications.
Thus, it is essential to establish an educational system that recognises talents in all forms and empowers students to find their strength. Regardless of whether a student is interested in business management, IT, research, sport or design, education must help him/her turn it into capability.
The future is for those who can constantly learn, adjust and create value. Therefore, the task of universities is not just to discover what students know but also what they can do with this knowledge.”
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