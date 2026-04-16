India’s exam preparation market faces a clarity problem: Expert

India’s exam preparation market has expanded sharply over the past decade. More than 23 lakh students appeared for NEET alone in 2025 while JEE Main continues to draw over 15 lakh candidates annually. Add UPSC, CLAT, CUET and state-level exams, and the number of serious aspirants easily crosses 3 crore each year. Alongside this growth, the supply of study material has multiplied. A typical NEET or JEE aspirant today uses 5-7 different resources, including books, coaching notes, test series, and online lectures.

Yet, outcomes have not kept pace.

In Kota, widely seen as the country’s coaching hub, teachers say many students attend multiple classes and subscribe to several platforms but still struggle to convert preparation into ranks. The issue is not effort, but direction. Students keep switching between sources, often chasing more material instead of diving deep into what they already have.

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“Today, the issue is not lack of content but lack of clarity. Students already have access to abundant study material, yet many feel overwhelmed because they keep switching resources without a clear strategy. In competitive exams, success depends on how well you understand, practice, and revise, not how much you cover,” said AvinashAgarwal, Director, Disha Publications.

Educators say the difference often comes down to structure. A well-planned approach typically moves from concept building to practice and then testing. Many students, however, spend most of their time only on learning. They watch lectures, read notes, and feel productive, but delay practice and revision. When exams get closer, this gap becomes clear, as students struggle to apply concepts under time pressure.

The digital boom has made quality content more accessible than ever. Platforms such as YouTube and Unacademy have opened up learning opportunities for students in smaller towns. This has helped bridge access gaps that once defined the coaching ecosystem. At the same time, it has also led to passive study habits, where watching multiple videos creates a sense of progress without enough retention.

Teachers often explain this with a simple example. Two students study the same topic. One watches multiple lectures and moves on. The other spends time solving 40-50 questions and reviews mistakes. Over time, the second student builds stronger recall and problem-solving ability.

“Structured preparation is critical, where learning, consolidation, and testing work together. Students must move from passive consumption to active learning, especially through consistent practice and self-assessment. Looking ahead, education publishing will shift from just providing content to delivering outcome-driven solutions, combining content with practice and testing to guide students more effectively through their preparation journey,” Agarwal added.

Time management is another area where many students go wrong. Long study hours are often seen as a benchmark, but consistency matters more. Faculty members say studying 4-6 focused hours daily over months is far more effective than irregular bursts. Short breaks after 50-60 minutes of study and longer breaks after a few hours help maintain focus and prevent burnout.

Testing has also moved to the centre of preparation. Regular mock tests help students identify weak areas early and track progress. They also build exam readiness, which often makes a difference on the final day.

For publishers and ed-tech firms, this shift is changing the way products are built. The demand is moving away from simply adding more content. Students are looking for structured solutions that bring together concept clarity, practice, and testing in one place. This shift is also reflected in market trends. India’s test preparation market is projected to grow by about $6.04 billion between 2025 and 2030, at a CAGR of 8.7 percent, indicating steady expansion as students and parents increasingly invest in more outcome-focused learning solutions.

For students, the takeaway is straightforward. More material does not guarantee better results. Clear direction, limited but reliable resources and consistent practice make the difference.