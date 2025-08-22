India’s Learning Gap: Why Grassroots Education Will Decide Our 2047 Growth Story

India’s growth story is often highlighted through rapid urbanisation, technological advancements, and rising global influence. Yet, beneath this progress lies a quieter but urgent challenge—grassroots education. Millions of children in rural and underprivileged communities still struggle with basic skills such as reading, writing, and arithmetic. These educational gaps are not just social concerns; if left unaddressed, they could slow down the country’s overall development in the coming years. India must not forget that it’s competing with China in Asia.

NEP 2020 policy framework

However, change is beginning to take root. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 introduced a new 5+3+3+4 framework that promotes experiential and adaptive learning, while CBSE board exams now include 50% competency-based questions. Government programmes like NIPUN Bharat and Vidya Pravesh are helping 4.2 crore students gain access to foundational learning and school readiness across nearly 9 lakh schools. Additionally, residential schools serve more than 1.15 lakh disadvantaged children and 7.6 lakh girls. Inclusivity is also improving through initiatives such as the PRASHAST app for disability screening and the growing use of Indian Sign Language, which now features over 1,000 learning aids.

“While India is making progress in bridging the learning gap, challenges remain- insufficient infrastructure, limited teacher training, and schools operating outside regulatory frameworks. To truly unlock our demographic dividend, we must invest in grassroots education through strong policy implementation, quality teaching, and inclusive learning. Only then will Viksit Bharat 2047 be possible,” said Sanjay Bhardwaj, Associate Partner, Forvis Mazars India.

Digital tools to access gap

To truly bridge the literacy divide, India needs to prioritise foundational literacy and numeracy through NEP-driven initiatives like NIPUN Bharat, supported by offline-first digital tools that address access gaps. Strengthening leadership training, ensuring multilingual resources, and adopting community-led governance models must become standard practice.

“A literate India by 2047 will not be shaped only in metropolitan cities but will emerge from remote villages, tribal regions, and neglected small towns. The focus must now move from promises to real outcomes, placing grassroots education at the heart of the nation’s growth journey,” said Anju Wal, Director of Education, Shiv Nadar School India. Encouragingly, efforts are underway—digital tools in local languages, remedial classes, teacher capacity-building, and community-driven initiatives are helping close learning gaps. While NEP 2020 provides the framework, its real impact depends on effective execution at the village and district level.

Adaptation of modern technology

Strengthening India’s grassroots will be crucial in the coming decade, with education and skill development serving as the true pillars of growth. In agriculture, for instance, education can drive the adoption of modern technology to boost productivity, while also empowering the next generation of farmers to design innovative business models and India-specific solutions. “Education goes beyond technology—it nurtures the ability to spot opportunities, solve problems, communicate effectively, and preserve indigenous knowledge. These capacities, when combined, can help shape a services-driven economy that reaches every corner of the nation,” said Nishtha Anand, Trustee & Director, Shoolini University.

Closing this gap calls for three critical changes. “The first is to reinforce early childhood education by equipping teachers with proper training and using locally relevant learning methods. The second is to leverage technology for adaptive, multilingual content that can reach even the most remote learners. The third is to build strong community involvement so that education is embraced as a shared responsibility, rather than a service delivered from the top down,” said Dr. Anand Jacob Verghese, Chancellor - Hindustan Institute of Technology & Science.

India’s path to becoming a developed nation will not be paved by shining skyscrapers alone, but by the strength of its classrooms in the remotest corners of the country. Grassroots education have become foundation of economic resilience, social equity, and global competitiveness. If India can ensure that every child, regardless of geography or background, masters the basics of learning, it will not only bridge the literacy divide but also unlock the full potential of its demographic dividend. In doing so, the dream of Viksit Bharat 2047 can move from aspiration to reality, built on the strength of millions of young minds prepared to lead the nation forward.