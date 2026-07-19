/India wins gold at Chemistry Olympiad 2026; Kabeer Chhillar shines again

India delivered an all-gold performance at the 58th International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO) 2026, held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, with all four members of the Indian team winning gold medals.
The winning team comprised Debadatta Priyadarshi from Bhubaneswar, Harshit Singla from Mandi Gobindgarh, Kabeer Chhillar from Delhi, and Sandeep Kuchi from Hyderabad.
The Olympiad, held from July 10 to July 19 and hosted in Central Asia for the first time, brought together roughly 1,000 students, team leaders and observers from more than 90 countries.
Among the gold medallists, Kabeer Chhillar drew particular attention for also having topped JEE Advanced 2026, having earlier secured a perfect 100 percentile score in JEE Main 2026 as well.
His performance across both the national engineering entrance exams and the international chemistry stage has made him one of the most closely watched students of this year's academic cycle.
The Indian team was selected through a rigorous multi-stage process overseen by the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE), part of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR).
Candidates progressed from the National Standard Examination in Chemistry through the Indian National Chemistry Olympiad, before roughly the top 35 performers were invited to a training camp at HBCSE in Mumbai, where the final four-member team was selected and prepared for the international competition.
The result marks a significant improvement over India's showing at the previous edition the 57th IChO in Dubai in 2025, where the Indian team won two gold and two silver medals.
This year's clean sweep places India among the strongest-performing nations at the competition.
The IChO, held annually since 1968, is regarded as the world's most prestigious annual chemistry competition for secondary school students, and Indian students have consistently placed among the medal winners at the event over the years.
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