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India wins gold at Chemistry Olympiad 2026; Kabeer Chhillar shines again

The result marks a significant improvement over India's showing at the previous edition the 57th IChO in Dubai in 2025, where the Indian team won two gold and two silver medals. 

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 19, 2026, 02:23 PM IST|Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 02:23 PM IST
India wins gold at Chemistry Olympiad 2026; Kabeer Chhillar shines again

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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