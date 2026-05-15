Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card to be released today; Check how to download hall ticket from official website

Candidates who have applied for the Indian Army Agniveer Common Entrance Exam are advised to visit the official website today. The Agniveer Admit Card 2026 is expected to be out today, May 15 and after the release, the registered candidates can download their hall ticket from the official portal directly.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 to be held on June 21, NTA officially confirms exam date

Indian Army Agniveer Common Entrance Exam Dates

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Army CEE 2026 will be conducted from June 1 to June 15, 2026, at various exam centres across the country. Download your admit card the moment it's available and go through every detail carefully.

Which categories does this cover?

The recruitment is being conducted under the Agnipath scheme for several categories:-

Agniveer General Duty

Agniveer Technical

Agniveer Tradesman

Agniveer Tradesman (GD)

Women Military Police



Whichever category you've applied under, the same admit card process applies.

How to download Indian Army Agniveer Common Entrance Exam hall ticket

Candidates must follow these steps to download their admit card:-

1. Go to the official website — joinindianarmy.nic.in

2. Find the "Admit Card" section on the homepage and click it

3. Enter your registration number and password

4. Submit

5. Download your admit card

6. Print a copy and keep it safe for exam day

Check the details on the admit card

Students must check their name, exam date, reporting time, exam centre, and category.

Also Read: Rajasthan BSTC admit card 2026 out at predeledraj2026.com: Check how to download hall ticket and other details

What to carry on exam day

You'll need a valid photo identity proof. Accepted documents are:-



Aadhaar Card

PAN Card

Voter ID

Driving Licence

Passport



No ID proof means no entry. Simple as that. Make sure both the admit card and ID are ready and with you on the day.



The Agniveer CEE 2026 admit card is expected to be live today. Head to joinindianarmy.nic. Get your hall ticket downloaded, and keep checking the official website for any further updates as the exam date approaches.