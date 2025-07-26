Indian Army Agniveer CEE 2025 Result Declared At joinindianarmy.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025: The Indian Army has announced the Agniveer 2025 Common Entrance Exam (CEE) results today, July 26, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the General Duty (GD) CEE can now visit the official website — joinindianarmy.nic.in to check their results. They are also advised to keep checking the site regularly for further updates, as exact dates for the next steps are yet to be confirmed. Those who clear the CEE will move on to Phase II of the selection process. Admit cards for Phase II will be released as per the schedule of the respective Army Recruiting Offices (AROs). Candidates will be able to download them by logging in with their credentials on the same website.

The CEE exam was conducted in the form of objective multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Depending on the category of the candidate, they were required to answer either 50 questions in 1 hour or 100 questions in 2 hours.

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official website: joinindianarmy.nic.in. On the homepage, find and click on the "CEE Results" link under the "JCO/OR/Agniveer Enrollment" section. A new page will appear displaying details like Serial Number, Zonal Recruiting Office (ZRO), Army Recruiting Office (ARO), Subject, and a Download option. Click on the relevant link to download your result. Save a copy of the result for future use.

Candidates who clear the written exam (Phase I) will have to go through several steps in Phase II of the selection process. These include:

Physical Fitness Test (PFT): This involves a 1.6 km run, as well as push-ups, sit-ups, and pull-ups.

Physical Measurement Test (PMT): Measurements of height, weight, and chest will be taken.

Medical Examination: A complete health check-up to ensure medical fitness.

Document Verification: Candidates must provide valid documents related to education, age, identity, and category.

Adaptability Test (if required): A psychological evaluation may be conducted.

The final merit list will be prepared based on the candidate’s performance in both Phase I and Phase II, along with the number of available vacancies.