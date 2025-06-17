Indian Army Agniveer GD Admit Card 2025 Released At joinindianarmy.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

Indian Army Agniveer GD Admit Card 2025: The Indian Army has issued the admit cards for the Agniveer General Duty (GD) recruitment exam. Candidates appearing for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website — joinindianarmy.nic.in. As per the official notification for the Common Entrance Exam (CEE), the Agniveer GD exam will be held from June 30 to July 3, 2025, with a duration of 60 minutes. The Army has also announced that admit cards for other categories will be released on June 18, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the Agniveer GD post can download their admit cards by logging in with their registration number and password. The exam will be conducted online at designated centres across India. All candidates are required to adhere to safety protocols and carry a valid photo ID for verification on the exam day.

The hall tickets for General Duty (GD) posts are now available. Admit cards for other posts will be released on June 18, 2025. "Admit card for AV GD category has been uploaded. Admit card for all other categories will be uploaded on 18 June 2025," reads the official notification.

Indian Army Agniveer GD Admit Card 2025: Steps to download here

Visit the official website: joinindianarmy.nic.in Click on the link for CEE 2025-26 Admit Card Enter your registration number and password Open and download your admit card Take a printout and carry it with you on the day of the exam

