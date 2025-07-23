Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 Releasing Soon At joinindianarmy.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Here

Indian Army Agniveer 2025: The Indian Army is expected to announce the Agniveer recruitment exam results soon. While the exact date and time of the result declaration have not been confirmed, candidates can anticipate the results to be released sometime this week. Once announced, those who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website — joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The Common Entrance Examination (CEE) was held from June 30 to July 10, 2025, and was conducted in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Odia, Bengali, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, and Assamese. “Candidates will be shortlisted based on the cut-off applied to the written exam results in proportion to the available vacancies. The Roll Numbers of qualified candidates will be published on the Join Indian Army website. These shortlisted candidates will receive a second admit card for the remaining recruitment process as per the Rally Schedule of their respective Army Recruiting Offices. The Phase II admit card can also be downloaded under the candidate’s login on the portal," as per the official notification.

Indian Army Agniveer 2025: Exam pattern

The computer-based test was conducted in an objective Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) format. Based on the category they applied for, candidates had to attempt either 50 questions within one hour or 100 questions within two hours.

Indian Army Agniveer 2025: Steps to apply here

Step 1: Go to the official Indian Army website — joinindianarmy.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Agniveer Result 2025” link.

Step 3: Choose your respective region or rally zone to view the result PDF.

Step 4: Download the PDF and search for your roll number or registration ID.

Step 5: Save a copy or take a printout of the result for future use

The results will be released region-wise in PDF format. Candidates are encouraged to check the official website frequently for the latest updates regarding the announcement.