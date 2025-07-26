Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 To Be Released Soon At joinindianarmy.nic.in- Steps To Download Here

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025: The Indian Army is likely to announce the Agniveer Recruitment 2025 results soon, though the exact release date has not been confirmed yet. Candidates who appeared for the Common Entrance Exam (CEE) will be able to view their results on the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in, once they are declared.

The exam took place from 30th June, 2025 to 10th July, 2025. This year, the Agniveer recruitment examination was conducted to fill the various posts like general duty, Technical, Tradesman, Nursing Assistant, and Sepoy Pharma. The aim of this drive is to fill 25,000 vacancies across different categories.

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025: Steps to Check the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your roll number and date of birth correctly, then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your Indian Army Agniveer result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the result and download it for future use.

Step 7: Print it out for future reference.

The Indian Army Agniveer selection process begins with an online entrance exam, and candidates who make it to the merit list are invited to participate in the recruitment rally. To ensure accessibility across regions, the exam was conducted in 13 different languages, including English, Hindi, and several regional languages such as Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, Punjabi, and others. Candidates must know that the answer key will be released before the final result which will help candidates to estimate their tentative scores. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.