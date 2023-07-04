trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2630557
NewsEducation
INDIAN NAVY AGNIVEER SSR ADMIT CARD 2023

Indian Navy Agniveer SSR Admit Card 2023 Released At agniveernavy.cdac.in- Direct Link To Download Here

Indian Navy Agniveer SSR Admit Card 2023: Candidates who have registered for the Indian Navy Agniveer Exam can download the admit card from the official website - agniveernavy.cdac.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 01:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Indian Navy Agniveer SSR Admit Card 2023 Released At agniveernavy.cdac.in- Direct Link To Download Here

Indian Navy Agniveer SSR Admit Card 2023: The Indian Navy Agniveer SSR Admit Card 2023 was issued today, July 4, 2023. Candidates who have registered for the online computer-based exam can obtain their admit cards through the official website, agniveernavy.cdac.in. The URL and steps are provided below. The exam is slated to take place from July 8 to July 11, 2023, according to the program.

The exam is being held for 4165 jobs, including 833 for female candidates and 300 for Agniveer MR Recruitment. To avoid discrepancies, candidates should double-check all facts such as their name, registration number, date of birth, exam location, and time.

Indian Navy Agniveer SSR Admit Card 2023: Steps to download admit card here


cre Trending Stories

1. Visit the official website - agniveernavy.cdac.in.

2. On the homepage, click on Agniveer MR, SSR 02/2023.

3. Enter your login details and submit.

4. Check and download the admit card.

5. Take a printout for future references

Indian Navy Agniveer SSR Admit Card 2023; direct link here

Candidates for the Agniveer (SSR/MR) - 02/2023 batch will be chosen in three stages: shortlisting (computer-based online assessment), written examination, physical fitness test, and recruitment medical examination.

 

 

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report