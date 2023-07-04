Indian Navy Agniveer SSR Admit Card 2023 Released At agniveernavy.cdac.in- Direct Link To Download Here

Indian Navy Agniveer SSR Admit Card 2023: The Indian Navy Agniveer SSR Admit Card 2023 was issued today, July 4, 2023. Candidates who have registered for the online computer-based exam can obtain their admit cards through the official website, agniveernavy.cdac.in. The URL and steps are provided below. The exam is slated to take place from July 8 to July 11, 2023, according to the program.

The exam is being held for 4165 jobs, including 833 for female candidates and 300 for Agniveer MR Recruitment. To avoid discrepancies, candidates should double-check all facts such as their name, registration number, date of birth, exam location, and time.

Indian Navy Agniveer SSR Admit Card 2023: Steps to download admit card here

1. Visit the official website - agniveernavy.cdac.in.

2. On the homepage, click on Agniveer MR, SSR 02/2023.

3. Enter your login details and submit.

4. Check and download the admit card.

5. Take a printout for future references

Candidates for the Agniveer (SSR/MR) - 02/2023 batch will be chosen in three stages: shortlisting (computer-based online assessment), written examination, physical fitness test, and recruitment medical examination.