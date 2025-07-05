Advertisement
Indian Navy INCET 2025: Registration Begins At incet.cbt-exam.in- Check Eligibility Criteria, Direct Link To Apply Here

The Indian Navy has officially started the registration for the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET) 2025 at incet.cbt-exam.in. Scroll down to read about more details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Jul 05, 2025, 02:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Indian Navy INCET 2025: The Indian Navy has officially started the registration for the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET) 2025. All the candidates who are interested and eligible to apply can do it through the official website, i.e. incet.cbt-exam.in.

The aim of this drive is to fill over 1,104 posts in various Group B (NG) and Group C civilian categories. Candidates can apply through the official portal from today, i.e. 5th July, 2025 and the last date to register for the exam is 18th July, 2025. The selection is done in various stages, first is Computer-based test (CBT) which has objective-type questions and candidates who pass this test are shortlisted for document verification and medical tests.

Indian Navy INCET 2025; Direct Link to Register

Indian Navy INCET Regstration 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- incet.cbt-exam.in.

Step 2: Register yourself using your contact details like mobile number or email id correctly.

Step 3: Login into the account using your registered details.

Step 4: Now fill the form by entering your personal and academic details carefully.

Step 5: Upload all the required documents like your photograph, signature and other asked documents according to the instructions provided.

Step 6: Pay the application fees online to complete the process.

Step 7: Re-check the details and then submit the form.

Step 8: Download the page for future reference.

Indian Navy INCET 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must be in the age group of between 18 to 25 years however relaxations will be provided for reserved categories according to the government norms. Additionally, candidates must pass the class 10 or 12 or have a diploma or degree certificate as specified for each post. 

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.

