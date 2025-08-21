Indian Navy INCET Hall Ticket 2025 Released At incet.cbt-exam.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download

Indian Navy INCET Hall Ticket 2025: The Indian Navy has officially released the admit card for the Civilian Recruitment Exam 2025 on August 21, 2025, through its website joinindiannavy.gov.in. The Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET) is scheduled to be held in September 2025 across various centres. All candidates who have successfully applied for the examination can now access and download their hall tickets in PDF format. It is important to note that the admit card is a compulsory document that must be carried to the examination hall. Along with the admit card, candidates are also required to bring a valid photo identity proof for verification. Without these documents, entry to the exam centre will not be permitted.

Indian Navy INCET Hall Ticket 2025: Exam pattern

The online computer-based test will include multiple-choice questions available in both English and Hindi, except for the General English section. The exam will have a total of 100 questions, and candidates will be given 90 minutes to complete it.

Indian Navy INCET Hall Ticket 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official website of INCET at incet.cbt-exam.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for INCET Admit Card 2025.

Log in using your registered credentials.

The admit card will appear on the screen after submission.

Download the admit card and take a printout for future use.

Indian Navy INCET Hall Ticket 2025: Details mentioned on scorecard