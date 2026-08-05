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India's 101st Ramsar site announced: Arunachal Pradesh's Glaw lake joins prestigious list

Highlighting the achievement, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting stated that the designation reinforces India's resolve to protect its natural ecosystems while balancing the livelihoods of local communities.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 12:09 PM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 12:09 PM IST
India's 101st Ramsar site announced: Arunachal Pradesh's Glaw lake joins prestigious list

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