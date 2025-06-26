INI CET 2025: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result OUT At aiimsexams.ac.in- Check Steps To Download, Other Details Here

INI CET 2025 Round 1 Result 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has officially published the result of Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2025 round 1 seat allotment result for the July session 2025. All the candidates who have participated in the counselling process can now check their result through the official website, i.e. aiimsexams.ac.in.

The PDF of seat allotment includes all the important details such as candidate’s roll number, their overall merit rank, category (if applicable) and allotted seat along with the institute assigned to them. Candidates will not have to enter any details to access their result.

INI CET 2025 Round 1 Result 2025: Steps to Download the PDF

Step 1: Go to the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2: You will see the section of ‘Academic Courses’ on the homepage.

Step 3: Now choose ‘INI CET (MD/MS/MCh (6 yrs)/ DM (6 yrs))’

Step 4: Find the link of ‘INI CET 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result’.

Step 5: Check the PDF , use shortcut-CTRL+F to find your roll number.

Step 6: Save and download it for future reference.

INI CET 2025 Round 1 Result 2025: Documents Required

All the candidates who are shortlisted in the Round 1 will have to report to the allotted college between 26th June, 2024 to 30th June, 2025. To confirm the admission, candidates will have to submit these documents in the institute, an Offer letter issued by AIIMS, New Delhi, INI CET Admit Card July Session, INI CET 2024 Rank letter, Their MBBS/MDS degree certificate or provisional certificate from any recognized institute, Internship completion certificate or certificate stating that they will complete the internship by 31st July, 2025 along with Permanent/provisional registration certificate which is issued by MCI/DCI or state Medical/Dental Council and Mark sheets of MBB/BDS professional exams. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.